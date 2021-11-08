At the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival, an animated message about climate change, the refugee crisis hits home

Are we too late to save the climate?

World leaders negotiate global warming on 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COPS26), as a crisis unfolds in Madagascar, where 1 million are on the brink of the world’s first famine caused by climate change alone.

The footage from Madagascar has evoked my memories of the famine caused by a civil war that brought my family here as refugees in 1969.

And volunteering for the first time in the professional jury of 38th Chicago International Children’s Film Festival (CICFF), which runs through November 14, I came across a wonderful animated short film that highlights refugee and climate crises.

About 30,000 are currently gathered in Glasgow, after an August report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that the Earth is warming so much that temperatures are projected to exceed within a decade the level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent.

Maya Sanbar, director of the Oscar-winning animated short film screening at the film festival Footsteps On The Wind, hopes that sharing this message through a children’s film will have a greater impact.

There are many levels of learning you can have with animation, she said. This allows you to become depersonalized, emotionally motivated, and engaged on a level that is not political, because it is not who is right and who is wrong. It’s just a story told from a children’s perspective.

And promote and engage the film. It is so short that it would be a spoiler.

Movie soundtrack, about the plight of two orphaned children from an earthquake, is Inshallah, a song by artist Sting, winner of 17 times Grammy Awards, who has long been in the climate battle. He and his wife co-founded Rainforest Nonprofit Fund in 1989.

In Arabic, Inshallah translates to: If God wills, then it will happen.

Sanbar, a Palestinian immigrant now living in London, was visiting the couple when Sting asked for her comments on the song he wrote about the Syrian refugee crisis, for his 2017, 57 and 9 albums.

She fell in love with him. Born in Haifa, Israel, her family became refugees after fleeing to Lebanon in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

I wanted to make a movie about refugees for a while. When I heard the Stings song, it was like lightning. I knew then it had to be an animated film and six minutes, just like the song. The animation lets you cut the message short, she also said of the film appeared in front of thousands on COPS26 last week.

President Joe Biden walked out of the summit defending historic agreements to reduce methane emissions, a major contributor to global warming, by 30 percent in the next decade; as well as to preserve the world’s forests, desperately needed to remove carbon pollution; and invest in carbon-neutral technologies and clean energy.

Most importantly, Biden acknowledged that the U.S. and richer countries bear responsibility for the crisis that manifests itself in the erratic weather patterns that destroy the poorest nations, which pay the price while contributing little to global emissions. Poorer nations like Madagascar.

The United Nations World Food Program is currently sounding the global alarm about the plight of the fourth largest island in the world, on the eve of the first ever famine caused by climate change, evaporated rivers, devastated agriculture, widespread malnutrition affecting half a million children under the age of five.

I was frozen by the report of David Muir, the first American network journalist to travel there with the World Food Program. Images of children with elongated bellies caused the return of the Nigerian Biafrane Civil War.

No one will forget the images transmitted in the living rooms around the globe of hungry Igbo women and children suffering from a condition called kwashiorkor where the stomach, without food, returns to itself, until there is no more than skin and bones.

More than 2 million of my tribe died. So I wanted to look at kwashiorkor caused by climate change, not war, in a country that produces 0.01 percent of the world’s annual carbon emissions.

And just as Sanbar hopes the plight of the children in her film moves the audience, so I hope for the plight of the children in Madagascar.

Two weeks of talks by more than 100 world leaders may or may not bring about climate change progress. But as the world’s second-largest polluter, it is critical that the U.S. lead the effort, following its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The planet cares ahead. Temperatures rise. The sand at the hourglass fades. And more than 1 million die of starvation in Madagascar, due to global warming.

But as Sanbar notes, we can all do our part, either by reducing the carbon footprint in your homes or by helping the World Food Program get water and food in Madagascar.

We hope to raise awareness. We hope to touch people emotionally. We hope to remind people that people do not choose to leave their homes, Sanbar said. We hope to make them curious to learn more. And we hope to influence behavior change.