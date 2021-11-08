Shark attack in Western Australia: One person is missing





Paul Millachip, 57, was swimming in Port Beach in North Fremantle, a suburb of the state capital Perth, when he was believed to have been attacked by a shark Saturday morning, police said. Surf rescue police and helicopters, as well as water police and surf rescue personnel, responded to reports of a “serious shark bite incident” around 10 a.m. local time. Rescue and recovery efforts were halted on Sunday afternoon after a two-day extensive search, Fremantle County Office Inspector Troy Douglas told reporters at a news conference. He said a pair of glasses, believed to belong to Millachip, were found at the scene of the attack.

“A decision was made to suspend the search at 4pm,” Douglas said. Millachip’s wife, who asked not to be named by reporters, described him as a “handsome man and wonderful father” who enjoyed exercising. “He died what he liked to do most,” she said. The CNN 9News affiliate said the attack was witnessed by a group of teenage boys who tried to help the victim and then warned other swimmers to get out of the water. Millachip’s wife thanked the boys for their actions. “Special mention to those young boys in the boat for what they did, in what must have been an absolutely horrible experience for them,” she said. “My heart goes out to them.” Millachip and his wife visited the beach two to three times a week, she said. He was an avid swimmer, cyclist and runner who completed six Iron Man races. Another shark attack on an Australian beach in September this year, which resulted in the death of a man in his 20s. Australia ranked second only to the United States in the number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans in 2019, according to the University of Florida International Shark Attack Dossier, Reuters reported.

