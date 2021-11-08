International
International students will start returning to Australia, but the crisis is not over for Top End
If the Northern Territory borders remain confined for much longer, Sushan Khatiwada may be among a legion of international students looking at education destinations elsewhere.
Main points:
- International students locked up outside Australia may soon begin to return
- But as Australia opens, the CDU says the Territory is crawling on a plan to allow students to return to
- CDU Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman says some students are already going elsewhere
He has faced uncertain months while studying at Charles Darwin University (CDU) in the distance from Nepal, a coronavirus-infected nation.
His internet has been unstable and he has had “no human connection” with his classmates.
Border rules mean that international students are a pillar of the NT economy, with every student contributing more than $ 40,000 each starting to look overseas or interstate for their education.
Kur z. Khatiwada was admitted to his course earlier this year, he was expecting to study at the bustling Darwin campus.
But the university has been a ghost town, with hundreds of overseas students waiting for Australia’s restrictions to be lifted.
“We had no idea they would go on for so long,” he said.
His bags have been packed for months in anticipation of a second government-facilitated charter flight, which has not yet been launched from the ground.
He is even prepared to pay the cost of his flight and quarantine.
International students appear to be returning to Queensland universities in time for the first semester of next year, according to the new government plan, which will allow them to spend two weeks quarantine at the Wellcamp facility near Toowoomba.
Up to 250 fully vaccinated international students will be able to travel to New South Wales every two weeks from the beginning of December and will be required to be quarantined in Sydney-built student accommodation.
CDU Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman said the number of students in the Northern Territory had dropped amid uncertainty over a timeframe.
“We have lost students in other countries, especially in Canada and the UK, and now we are starting to see that some other states are opening up and we are seeing some evidence that Territory students are going to other states,” he said.
The pandemic was a “massive blow” to the university, but for reasons more than a major revenue loss, Mr Bowman said.
By early 2020, the number of international students had grown 8 percent to 2,119. But Mr Bowman said the numbers had dropped rapidly this year to 2,044 international students and were still on a declining trajectory.
“Our international students are the blood of the university campus, the blood of Darwin,” he said.
“Many restaurants are not open because our students cannot go to work there.”
Maggie Law, a Hong Kong student studying for a master’s degree in teaching at the CDU, was part of the first group of international students to arrive in Australia after the pandemic began under a pilot program organized by the CDU and the Northern Territory and Australian governments.
She said “direct interactions with lecturers” and “peer groups” were a game changer for her learning.
Mr Bowman said the CDU had worked with the NT government to get a second charter flight from the ground, to no avail.
“It seems to be getting nowhere,” he said.
“We have done everything we can.”
The CDU, in competition with Australia’s top universities, has cut tuition fees for international students currently enrolled abroad by 25 per cent.
And would consider paying the quarantine fee or facilitating accommodation for home quarantine, Mr. Bowman said.
In late August, the CDU announced final design plans for the new $ 250 million government-backed campus, which is in the middle of construction in the heart of Darwin City.
It is expected to open in 2024, Mr. Bowman said the “most advanced facility” would be a major attraction for international students.
International Education Minister Nicole Manison said the government was preparing to present a plan with the federal government.
If approved, he could see up to two flights carrying a maximum of 180 students landing in Darwin in January 2022.
“International students are a massive contributor to the Territory economy, with each student contributing an average of $ 40,693 each year,” she said.
“By facilitating a path for international students to return to the Territory and Australia, we are helping to diversify the economy, increase our population and support jobs.”
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-08/nt-international-students-delayed-in-the-northern-territory/100601198
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]