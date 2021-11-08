International students will start returning to Australia, but the crisis is not over for Top End

If the Northern Territory borders remain confined for much longer, Sushan Khatiwada may be among a legion of international students looking at education destinations elsewhere.

He has faced uncertain months while studying at Charles Darwin University (CDU) in the distance from Nepal, a coronavirus-infected nation.

His internet has been unstable and he has had “no human connection” with his classmates.

“At first, it seemed very overwhelming, I even thought about changing my decision to study in Australia,” he said.

Border rules mean that international students are a pillar of the NT economy, with every student contributing more than $ 40,000 each starting to look overseas or interstate for their education.

Kur z. Khatiwada was admitted to his course earlier this year, he was expecting to study at the bustling Darwin campus.

But the university has been a ghost town, with hundreds of overseas students waiting for Australia’s restrictions to be lifted.

“We had no idea they would go on for so long,” he said.

His bags have been packed for months in anticipation of a second government-facilitated charter flight, which has not yet been launched from the ground.

He is even prepared to pay the cost of his flight and quarantine.

“I know many students who have told me that if the border restrictions are not lifted in December, they will transfer their courses to other universities in New South Wales,” he said.

International students appear to be returning to Queensland universities in time for the first semester of next year, according to the new government plan, which will allow them to spend two weeks quarantine at the Wellcamp facility near Toowoomba.

CDU Deputy Chancellor Scott Bowman says the numbers have already begun to weaken, despite incentives such as reduced fees for international students currently enrolled abroad. ( ABC News: Peter Garnish )

Up to 250 fully vaccinated international students will be able to travel to New South Wales every two weeks from the beginning of December and will be required to be quarantined in Sydney-built student accommodation.

CDU Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman said the number of students in the Northern Territory had dropped amid uncertainty over a timeframe.

“We have lost students in other countries, especially in Canada and the UK, and now we are starting to see that some other states are opening up and we are seeing some evidence that Territory students are going to other states,” he said.

“We really need to give students some reassurance as soon as possible.”

The pandemic was a “massive blow” to the university, but for reasons more than a major revenue loss, Mr Bowman said.

By early 2020, the number of international students had grown 8 percent to 2,119. But Mr Bowman said the numbers had dropped rapidly this year to 2,044 international students and were still on a declining trajectory.

“Our international students are the blood of the university campus, the blood of Darwin,” he said.

“Many restaurants are not open because our students cannot go to work there.”

Maggie Law was part of the only group of international students to reach Australia in 2020. ( ABC News: Hamish Harty )

Maggie Law, a Hong Kong student studying for a master’s degree in teaching at the CDU, was part of the first group of international students to arrive in Australia after the pandemic began under a pilot program organized by the CDU and the Northern Territory and Australian governments.

She said “direct interactions with lecturers” and “peer groups” were a game changer for her learning.

Mr Bowman said the CDU had worked with the NT government to get a second charter flight from the ground, to no avail.

“It seems to be getting nowhere,” he said.

“We have done everything we can.”

The CDU, in competition with Australia’s top universities, has cut tuition fees for international students currently enrolled abroad by 25 per cent.

And would consider paying the quarantine fee or facilitating accommodation for home quarantine, Mr. Bowman said.

In late August, the CDU announced final design plans for the new $ 250 million government-backed campus, which is in the middle of construction in the heart of Darwin City.

It is expected to open in 2024, Mr. Bowman said the “most advanced facility” would be a major attraction for international students.

“They’re used to that lively kind of life where action is, and I think that’s going to be a big attraction,” he said.

International Education Minister Nicole Manison says international students are significantly boosting the NT economy. ( ABC News: Michael Franchi )

International Education Minister Nicole Manison said the government was preparing to present a plan with the federal government.

If approved, he could see up to two flights carrying a maximum of 180 students landing in Darwin in January 2022.

“International students are a massive contributor to the Territory economy, with each student contributing an average of $ 40,693 each year,” she said.

“By facilitating a path for international students to return to the Territory and Australia, we are helping to diversify the economy, increase our population and support jobs.”

