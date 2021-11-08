The Brunswick murder trial brings an international scrutiny

The jury selection was over and we heard the opening arguments this week in the trial of three white men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while he was running in their neighborhood. Racial considerations have been on the table since day onequestions for potential lawyersand motions of defense attorneys and prosecutors. A jury of 11 white and 1 black residents was sitting in a host of defensive moves that the judge even questioned as discriminatory.

However, Judge Tim Walmsleyacknowledged that the current law limited his ability to do something about it. The racial inequality of the jury igniteda series of stories discussing the Old South, but others were clear that racism had played a role in trials across the country.

The press gathering in Brunswick is so large that it was taken to Veterans Park opposite Glynn County Court. And, most broadcast and press reporters will see reporting from there never go to court. They watch court videos and take notes from a pool reporter inside the courtroom.

The current has a the designated page of the Arbëry casewhere you will find live food for the courtroom, a timeline of events, stories that provide context and background from “Actuality” and many other media.

Bookmark this pageto visit every day.

This story is published through a content partnership with The current.