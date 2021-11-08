Covid’s uneven distribution in Australia makes states wary of lifting blockade

SYDNEY Cassandra Elliott may leave Australia freely for the first time in more than a year and a half, but has not yet entered her country of origin.

Last week, Australia began releasing controls at its international border, which closed early in the coronavirus pandemic. Fully vaccinated Australian citizens, residents and family members can enter parts of the country without quarantine, while those in Australia no longer need to obtain government permission to travel internationally.

But states and territories have also restricted access to each other for most of the pandemic, and many of those restrictions remain. Closing the internal border has prevented Elliott, 32, a writer living in the state of Victoria, from seeing her father in Western Australia, across the country.

My father is my best friend, she said.

As Australia’s two most populous states reopen to the world, others are staying tightly closed to other Australians as well. Western Australia says its internal border will not be fully open until next year.

So my dad and I will not spend Christmas together, Elliott said. It was really depressing to discover this.

A split reopening

Australia closed its international border to non-citizens in March 2020, demanding that Australians return to quarantine for 14 days if they could return at all. When cases of the virus emerged, officials responded with swift blockades, while interstate quarantine requests prevented them from spreading across the country. Strict policies meant that, with the exception of one state, most of Australia remained without Covid until the middle of this year.

But then the delta variant hit. In June, an eruption occurred in New South Wales, which includes Australia’s largest city, Sydney, before spreading to neighboring Victoria and its capital, Melbourne. Both states entered into deadlocks, but the number of cases continued to rise.

Restrictions on Covid have been further eased in Melbourne as the state of Victoria achieved its 80 percent vaccination target. Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images

Other Covid-free jurisdictions, citing public health laws, completely closed their borders to both states, threatening fines or imprisonment if people crossed. The number of cases in those states and territories has remained at or near zero.

Ian McAllister, a professor of political science at the Australian National University in Canberra, the country’s capital, said the patchwork of internal borders is unprecedented for Australia and unique globally.

The internal border closes more easily in Australia than in countries like the US, he said, because the population is more dispersed. With a population of about 26 million, Australia has a population smaller than Texas, but is 11 times its size.

Many Australians who have been largely protected from the virus are now reluctant to pursue the Covid states of New South Wales and Victoria in acknowledging its spread. Both states recently ended monthly blockades after achieving their vaccination targets.

A traffic sign on the West Highway warns drivers of Covid restrictions in the state of Victoria. Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

Like the New Zealand government, which is also moving away from its zero-Covid policy, officials in the two Australian states say the country needs to find a way to live with the virus, even if it means more cases.

We must join the world, New South Wales Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet told reporters last month. We cannot live here in a solitary kingdom. We need to open up.

While states such as Queensland and South Australia are set to reopen in Covid hotspots in time for Christmas, Western Australia has other plans.

Prime Minister Mark McGowan said Friday that the state will reopen nationwide only after 90 percent of residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, which is expected in late January or early February.

I admit that some people will be disappointed that they may not be able to reunite with family from New South Wales or Victoria over Christmas, he said. Rushing increases risk and increases damage.

Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan speaks to reporters at the Duma House in Perth in June. File Matt Jelonek / Getty Images

For Elliott, an Australia with strong borders between Covid states and states without Covid is strange, even to laugh at.

I was actually laughing with one of my girlfriends here another day, she said. We were saying she could travel to her native India, but I could not travel to Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

She can go home and see her family, but mine are in Australia and I can not see them, she said.

Great mental stress

Western Australia’s border rules have been hugely popular within the state, helping McGowan to an overwhelming re-election victory in March. A recent poll found that 82 per cent of Western Australians favored keeping the state closed.

Supporters say the numbers speak for themselves: With a population of 2.7 million, Western Australia has reported just over 1,100 cases and nine deaths during the pandemic. (Kansas, which has a similar population, has had about 440,000 cases and almost 6,500 deaths.)

Even Elliott said she could understand the government perspective.

They want to keep people safe, she said.

But some Western Australians say the state is going too far.

State officials recently reclassified New South Wales and Victoria from high-risk to extreme-risk, removing an exemption that allowed people to enter out of compassion if initially quarantined for 14 days.

People at a restaurant last month after Covid restrictions were lifted in Melbourne, one of the most closed cities in the world. William West / AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Luigi DOrsogna, a pediatric cardiologist in Perth, said the change was completely undesirable.

“I do not know of any medical evidence that says extreme restrictions like this are necessary when we already had perfectly appropriate ways to protect our state,” he said.

DOrsogna said he was particularly concerned about people who are unable to visit sick or dying relatives.

You are taking people into some of their most vulnerable moments and now you are exposing them to great mental stress and anxiety, he said.

As the number of cases in New South Wales declined, the state went from extreme risk to high risk on Saturday. Victoria will remain in that category for the foreseeable future.

International criticism

Tensions over Australia’s pandemic response are not limited domestically. Prominent US Conservatives are also targeting Australian leaders over blockade restrictions, border closures and vaccination mandates.

Last month, Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, charged Australia of Covid tyranny, saying it was shameful and sad.

Responding on TwitterMichael Gunner noted that there have been zero deaths from Covid-19 in the Northern Territory, where he is prime minister.

We do not need your lectures, thank you friend, he said. You know nothing about us.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens went further, jokingly asking when the U.S. military should invade Australia to liberate an oppressed people. Her comments were received on the spot with confusion and ridicule.

McAllister, professor of political science, said that in the debate over the rules, Australia should not forget how well it performed overall during the pandemic.

There have been approximately 174,000 Covid cases and fewer than 1,800 deaths in Australia. That compares with over 46 million cases and almost 750,000 deaths in the US

What is happening overseas, there is no such thing here, McAllister said.

Meanwhile, Elliott and her father are trying to stay positive.

My dad actually built a big truck himself and he wants to drive it all over the place to see me, she said.

You know the saying If you build it, will it come? He goes on to say, if I keep building it, the borders will open up!

CORRECTION (November 7, 2021, 7:30 pm ET): An earlier version of this article was misrepresented when Australia began releasing coronavirus restrictions on its international border. Checks were released last week, not this week.