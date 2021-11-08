COP26: Obama to speak at UN climate summit in Glasgow on Monday





The speech at the International Climate Summit, called COP26, will place the threat of climate change in a broader context, Obama’s spokeswoman Hannah Hankins said in an earlier statement. The former president, she said, specifically “will outline the significant progress made in the five years since the entry into force of the Paris Agreement, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and encourage more action.” strong forward from all of us – governments, the private sector, philanthropy and civil society. “

Obama’s presence at COP26 began with suggestions from climate activists. But it did take shape in conversations with John Kerry, his former secretary of state and President Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy on climate change, people familiar with the conversations told CNN.

The White House was eager for help, officials said, asking for anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes conversations.

Obama had defended addressing environmental issues during his tenure, but former President Donald Trump – a longtime denial of the climate crisis – tried to remove many of the policy handrails installed by the Obama administration to limit greenhouse gas emissions. . Since taking office, Biden has canceled many of these actions of the Trump administration and made ambitious promises to tackle the climate crisis.

In particular, the climate summit is taking place five years after the entry into force of the Paris Agreement. In 2015, after COP21, more than 190 countries signed the agreement at the time to limit the rise in global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but preferably to 1.5 degrees. Biden returned to the Paris agreement after former Trump withdrew the United States from it and apologized to other world leaders in comments on the first day of COP26. “I think I should not apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States – the last administration – withdrew from the Paris Agreement and put us behind the 8th ball,” the president said last week in Glasgow.

