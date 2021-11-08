International
Australia will face increasing international pressure to improve its 2030 emissions target Cop26
Pressure on the Australian government to remove its emissions target in 2030 is expected to escalate and continue into next year, based on a document released by British hosts at the Glasgow climate summit.
A summary of issues to be negotiated in the second week of the Cop26 talks includes a push for countries that have not improved their short-term objectives to be told they are expected to do so in 2022.
Australia was one of the few countries that did not increase its short-term commitment officially recognized as a defined national contribution (NDC) before or at the summit, rejecting direct calls from allies in Britain, the US, Europe and the Pacific.
The Morrison government instead re-submitted the 2030 target set under Tony Abbott forward The historic Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 a decrease of 26-28% compared to 2005 levels. The others not updated were Russia and Brazil.
Countries are expected to increase their commitments every five years to build action and momentum toward global carbon neutrality. This year the US doubled its target for 2030, other G7 members set all targets for a reduction of at least 40% and India said it would have 50% renewable energy. China offered a more modest increase.
On Sunday, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said the UK could eventually need to impose a carbon border tax, imposing a tax on goods imported from countries without carbon pricing. He said this could apply especially to meat imports. The European Union is proposing a similar carbon border tariff, and the American Democrats have come up with a similar idea.
A former Australian climate diplomat, now with the Australian Institute, Richie Merzian, said Australia was under increasing pressure along with several other setbacks.
It is clear that its efforts to move away from a weak net zero plan have failed and the international community is seeking an immediate increase in efforts and objectives in the short term, he said.
There have been differing assessments of how substantial new commitments can be in limiting emissions. Several studies have found that, if delivered, they can keep heat below 2C above pre-industrial levels. But a United Nations estimate found that they would still lead to a 13.7% increase in global emissions by 2030.
Scientists have called for emissions to be halved by the end of the decade to keep alive the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5C, which the scientific consensus has marked as a threshold to limit the impact of deteriorating heat waves and events. extreme and extreme and give coral reefs and endangered species a chance to survive.
The British governments’ summary document of the issues to be debated this week stresses the importance of holding 1.5 degrees to achieve a possible strengthening of the language of the Paris Agreement, which said countries would pursue efforts to stay at that level.
Some countries are arguing that the deal needs to be accelerated so that NDCs are updated annually. The summary document also shows concern about the delay in achieving a $ 100 billion climate finance commitment to developing and most affected countries, which was supposed to be met last year.
He says countries have expressed deep concern that the goal has not yet been achieved. A recent UN report suggested it should be reached by 2023. U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry said in Glasgow that it could be delivered by 2022.
Scott Morrison has announced an additional $ 500 million commitment to climate financing over five years. less than many comparable countries. A Greenpeace investigation last week found that less than a quarter of certain Australian climate aid projects mentioned climate change or environmental concerns.
