What you need to know about the new international air travel rules in the US





Passengers gather at the Delta Airlines counter as they check in their luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 23, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Barria / File Photo

November 7 (Reuters) – New Biden administration rules requiring most foreign nationals to be vaccinated before flying to the United States take effect at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) November 8. Here’s what you need to know: * Starting Nov. 8, foreign air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination status before boarding an airplane to fly to the United States. with limited exceptions. * Passengers will need to indicate an “official source” indicating vaccination status, and airlines will need to match the name and date of birth to confirm that the passenger is the same person reflected in the vaccination certificate. * The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said it will accept vaccines listed for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). . * All travelers must give a negative viral test result within three days of traveling to the United States. Unvaccinated U.S. citizens and others receiving exemptions must pass a negative test taken within one day before traveling. * Children under 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement, but children between the ages of 2 and 17 must have a pre-departure test. Unvaccinated foreign nationals under the age of 18 will not have to self-quarantine upon arrival. * If traveling with a fully vaccinated adult, an unvaccinated child may be tested three days before departure, but if an unvaccinated child travels alone or with an unvaccinated adult, he or she will need to take the test one day before departure . Exceptions include some participants in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, those with valid medical reasons not to be vaccinated, and those who need to travel for urgent or humanitarian reasons but will need a government-issued letter. American who confirms the urgent need to travel. * CDC said yes without exceptions for vaccine requirements “for religious reasons or other moral beliefs”. * Non-tourist travelers from about 50 seats with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will be exempt from the requirements, but must be agreed within 60 days to be vaccinated under most conditions. * Travelers must sign a certificate that they have been vaccinated and have been warned that “intentionally giving false or misleading information may lead to criminal fines and imprisonment”. * Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plan to issue a safety directive that provides the legal basis for airlines to control vaccine records. * The CDC also released a Contact tracking order requiring all airlines flying to the United States to collect and hold 30 days and disclose to the CDC if necessary contact information including telephone numbers, email, and U.S. addresses. that will allow health officials to track infections. The collection requirements take effect on November 8th. * CDC released a travel estimate Monday tool for people planning international travel, including a extensive questions and answers section for travelers. Reporting by David Shepardson; Edited by Stephen Coates Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

