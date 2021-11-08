International Summary News, Sports, Work





Police: Attacker stabbed ‘accidentally’ VIENNA (AP) – A 27-year-old man who stabbed four people on a German high-speed train apparently attacked his victims “by chance” and showed signs of mental illness, authorities said Sunday. Police and investigators told reporters at the Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz that the attacker’s intentions were still unclear, but there is currently no indication of a terrorist motive. The suspect was arrested on the train following Saturday’s attack, offering no resistance to police and has since been taken to a psychiatric clinic. Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning, police received a call that a man with a knife was attacking passengers on the Intercity Express 928 train, which was traveling from Regensburg to Nuremberg in southeast Germany. Using a 3.1-inch folding knife, the suspect initially chased a 26-year-old in the same train car, injuring his head. The suspect then attacked a 60-year-old man, who was wounded in the head and torso, and injured another 60-year-old. He then fled to another train car and stabbed a 39-year-old man in the upper body. Sudanese forces disperse protesters KHARTUM, Sudan (AP) – Sudanese security forces dispersed demonstrators and gathered more than 100 people Sunday in the capital Khartoum in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters following last month’s military coup. The Sudanese army took power on October 25, disbanding the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and mass protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. The takeover has overturned the country’s planned breakthrough transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government. Teachers and education workers protested against the coup outside the Ministry of Education in Khartoum’s Bahri district, according to the Sudanese Association of Professionals, which led the uprising against al-Bashir. North Korea organizes artillery firing exercise SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea has conducted artillery firing drills to strengthen its defensive capability, state media reported Sunday, the latest weapons test as Pyongyang continues to press Washington and Seoul to abandon what he calls their hostile policy. An artillery firing contest between mechanized units was held on Saturday, with senior government and military officials present, the Korean Central News Agency reported. Leader Kim Jong Un was not mentioned in the report, suggesting he did not observe the exercise. He oversaw a similar artillery firing drill last year. This year’s drills were set up to inspect the progress of mechanized units in their mobile combat capabilities and to further intensify competitive training across the Northern Army, the KCNA said. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

