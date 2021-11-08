International
Airlines prepare for increased international travel as the US eases COVID restrictions
U.S. Airlines expects an increase in international passengers when the United States reopens to fully vaccinated visitors Monday. The Biden administration announced the new guidelines in September and set November 8 as the day of the opening of the borders.
“Delta (NGA) has seen a 450% increase in international points of sale bookings compared to six weeks before the announcement, ”the airline said in a press release predicting that many international flights will be 100% full and will remain so for some week.
New instructions require Non-State travelers to provide evidence that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States All passengers, including U.S. citizens, will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within three days of departure. a flight.
The Delta DL106 flight from Sao Paulo Brazil will be the first Delta international flight to land in the US under the new rules when it lands in Atlanta on Monday morning. This will be the start of a return to business, which Delta expects to include 25,000 passengers who will board its 139 flights to the US later that day.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian recently told Yahoo Finance the airline expects to close the year with approximately 75% of its business restored compared to 2019. He praised the Biden administration’s move to allow foreign passengers to return to the country as a step that will help reunite families and improving Delta’s top and bottom balance sheet.
“Restoring the remaining one-third of our revenue base depends on further improving business and international demand,” Bastian told investors as he called for third-quarter earnings.
Tools to make international travel easier
Delta is launching his “FlyReady” tool. within the airline app to help passengers upload their vaccine and test data. Other airlines like United (UAL) are also offering tools like that Center ready for travel, to make international travel easier.
The loss of international travelers hit United particularly hard. “During the pandemic, United geography has been a bigger hurdle than any other American airline, given our largest coastal business hub and international exposure,” said CEO Scott Kirby.
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth told Yahoo Finance that the airline has more to gain from returning international travel because 50% of United revenue, in 2019, was tied to international travel.
“If you look at their 2019 revenue, about 60% of their revenue was domestic 40% international. But out of that 60%, about 10 percentage points were domestic travel linked to an international trip. So really “50, they are about 50-50, local internationals”, she said.
United says its transatlantic bookings for November and beyond exceeded 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began. The airline plans to fly 63% of its full 2019 international schedule this month rising to 69% in December.
United recently announced it was expanding its transatlantic routes and the addition of new European destinations in 2022. It is preparing for the recovery of international voyages by putting into service early next year the entire wide-body Boeing 777, 52 aircraft.
United told Yahoo Finance it has been preparing for the reopening of travel to the US for more than a year and expects more than 30,000 international passengers to arrive Monday.
Kirby said United plans to leave COVID as a leader in global aviation. “From my point of view, the long-term recovery remains on track with the opening of Europe, Australia and Singapore,” Kirby recently told investors. He predicted a strong European recovery “and we are just beginning to see openings across the Pacific, starting with Australia and Singapore.”
Adam Shapiro is a co-founder of Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him Twitter @Ajshaps
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Follow Yahoo Finance at Tweet, Instagram, to YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/airlines-prepare-for-international-travel-surge-as-us-eases-covid-restrictions-152420993.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]