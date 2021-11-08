Airlines prepare for increased international travel as the US eases COVID restrictions

U.S. Airlines expects an increase in international passengers when the United States reopens to fully vaccinated visitors Monday. The Biden administration announced the new guidelines in September and set November 8 as the day of the opening of the borders.

“Delta (NGA) has seen a 450% increase in international points of sale bookings compared to six weeks before the announcement, ”the airline said in a press release predicting that many international flights will be 100% full and will remain so for some week.

New instructions require Non-State travelers to provide evidence that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States All passengers, including U.S. citizens, will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within three days of departure. a flight.

The Delta DL106 flight from Sao Paulo Brazil will be the first Delta international flight to land in the US under the new rules when it lands in Atlanta on Monday morning. This will be the start of a return to business, which Delta expects to include 25,000 passengers who will board its 139 flights to the US later that day.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian recently told Yahoo Finance the airline expects to close the year with approximately 75% of its business restored compared to 2019. He praised the Biden administration’s move to allow foreign passengers to return to the country as a step that will help reunite families and improving Delta’s top and bottom balance sheet.

“Restoring the remaining one-third of our revenue base depends on further improving business and international demand,” Bastian told investors as he called for third-quarter earnings.

Tools to make international travel easier

Delta is launching his “FlyReady” tool. within the airline app to help passengers upload their vaccine and test data. Other airlines like United (UAL) are also offering tools like that Center ready for travel, to make international travel easier.

The loss of international travelers hit United particularly hard. “During the pandemic, United geography has been a bigger hurdle than any other American airline, given our largest coastal business hub and international exposure,” said CEO Scott Kirby.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth told Yahoo Finance that the airline has more to gain from returning international travel because 50% of United revenue, in 2019, was tied to international travel.

“If you look at their 2019 revenue, about 60% of their revenue was domestic 40% international. But out of that 60%, about 10 percentage points were domestic travel linked to an international trip. So really “50, they are about 50-50, local internationals”, she said.

United says its transatlantic bookings for November and beyond exceeded 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began. The airline plans to fly 63% of its full 2019 international schedule this month rising to 69% in December.

United recently announced it was expanding its transatlantic routes and the addition of new European destinations in 2022. It is preparing for the recovery of international voyages by putting into service early next year the entire wide-body Boeing 777, 52 aircraft.

United told Yahoo Finance it has been preparing for the reopening of travel to the US for more than a year and expects more than 30,000 international passengers to arrive Monday.

Kirby said United plans to leave COVID as a leader in global aviation. “From my point of view, the long-term recovery remains on track with the opening of Europe, Australia and Singapore,” Kirby recently told investors. He predicted a strong European recovery “and we are just beginning to see openings across the Pacific, starting with Australia and Singapore.”

