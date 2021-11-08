Will Dubai return to the advanced air mobility map?

In the early days of what has become an advanced air mobility (AAM) boom, Dubai emerged as a potential candidate for the early approval of new eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft for applications such as taxi services air. Lately, however, ambitious cities like Los Angeles, Singapore, Miami and Paris seem to be leading the race to embrace the new mode of air transport, with eVTOL pioneers like Joby, Archer, Lilium, Volocopter and Vertical Aerospace, all promising initial commercial. operations starting in 2024.

In 2017, the Dubai Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) looked ahead to the game when it conducted demonstration air taxi flights with early prototype autonomous eVTOL models in development by Germany’s Volocopter and China’s EHang. At the time, the Emirati government set an ambitious target of making 25 percent of all local traffic, both road and air, self-driving.

This year has brought a host of important orders for eVTOL aircraft to a mix of charter operators and scheduled airlines. However, none of them so far has its origins in the Middle East region.

Speaking in October 2020 at the Vertical Flight Society Forum 76 conference, independent urban air mobility expert Denis Heckmann of FEV Consulting raised questions about the sustainability of eVTOL commercial services in a country like the UAE. His main concern was the strong heat of the region, which usually reaches 100 degrees F in the summer months. According to him, extreme temperatures would require costly work to build parking cushions and powerfully air-conditioned aircraft, and would also increase power consumption from the electric aircraft, reducing the already limited load and radius.

However, the 2021 Dubai Airshow may provide some clues as to whether the region is preparing to resume its plans for a future in an AAM sector that now attracts new investment at significantly higher levels than conventional air transport.

The show’s Advanced Air Mobility Conference on November 17th will explore the potential for what is also known as urban air mobility (UAM), including a presentation by Alexander Asseily, Lilium’s chief strategist. The German start-up, which recently completed an initial public offering on Wall Street, is developing a seven-seater model called the Lilium Jet.

With fans channeling in its arms, the project has already attracted a lot of pre-orders and would offer a distance of up to about 155 miles, making it suitable for connections such as Dubai to Abu Dhabi. Lilium says the design size can be increased to accommodate up to 16 seats.

The interior of the Lilium Jet, a vertical electric aircraft with advanced take-off and landing air mobility that will transport passengers on flights up to 155 miles.

“Lilium Jet has the potential to make a huge impact wherever it is deployed, with zero operating emissions,” said Tassilo Wanner, vice president for global public and regulatory affairs. “Dubai is one of the most exciting places in the world to be. If the Lilium Jet operations were to be located there, the connection in and around Dubai could facilitate inaccessible travel times. Dubai presents interesting road opportunities that could include the international airport, which handled almost 90 million passengers a year before the pandemic. ”

Other sessions of the conference will include contributions from ground infrastructure specialist Skyports, Boeing, Dubai RTA, the UK Research and Innovation Agency, which runs the FutureFlight Challenge research and development program, the Airbus UAM team, NASA and Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates.

UK-based vertiport developer Skyports has begun work on a study with Israeli startup eVTOL Urban Aeronautics to assess the infrastructure needs for introducing air taxi services to cities across the Middle East. The company is developing a hydrogen eVTOL model called CityHawk, which would carry four passengers almost 100 miles at 150 mph.

Several exhibiting companies at this year’s show in Dubai are actively developing eVTOL aircraft. Unfortunately, no one plans to demonstrate prototypes at this event, but can provide updates on their goals and expectations for the AAM sector in this part of the world.

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions subsidiary of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer and business aircraft Embraer (Chalet A26, Stand S11) is working on a four-passenger eVTOL expected to enter service in 2026. The company has already attracted more than 200 commitments temporary to buy the all-electric model, which will fly at a distance of up to about 60 miles, from several operators, including the latest Bristow offshore helicopter transport group.

In September, Airbus (Stand 1050, Pavilion P9) unveiled an eVTOL design called the CityAirbus NextGen. The fixed-wing model, with a V-shaped tail and eight sets of electric and propeller motors, would transport four passengers up to about 50 miles at 75 mph. The European Aerospace Group expects to complete the type certification in 2025, having started test flights with a production conforming prototype in 2023.

Despite the closure last year of its Boeing NeXt technology incubator, the American aerospace giant (Chalet A22-25) still has ambitions in the AAM space. Its joint venture Wisk Aero with Kitty Hawk conducts extensive test flights with a fully autonomous two-seat eVTOL called the Cora and says it has begun design work for a larger, longer-range model.

Italy’s Manta Aircraft is also exhibiting at the Dubai show. The company is developing two-seater and one-seat fixed-wing electric hybrid aircraft called the ANN2 and ANN1, respectively. He says these will be able to operate in either VTOL or STOL mode, offering a distance of up to 373 miles.

Bell (Chalet A44-45) has been working on an eVTOL design called the Nexus, but since the launch of the design in early 2019, it has fallen largely silent about the project’s progress. Similarly, rival rotorcraft group Leonardo (Stand 530) has stopped talking about its once stated ambitions to develop power aircraft.

More news on this topic seems to be coming in the very near future from Textron Aviation, which earlier this year launched a new electric aviation division called eAviation. The move could represent a response to plans by independent electric propulsion specialists, including MagniX and Ampaire, to electrify the ubiquitous Cessna Grand Caravan utility aircraft.

For its part, the Volocopter seems to have shifted its focus to the US and other international markets, as it recently exhibited its VoloCopter model at the EAA Air Venture show in Wisconsin and Zhuhai Airshow, China. The Volocopter is a two-seater model, but the company also has plans for the larger, longer-range VoloConnect aircraft.