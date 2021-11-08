



What’s in a small tattoo, ay? Well, there could be a two-hit penalty if you are in the middle of an international golf race. That’s what Sam Bennett cost him – somehow – as the Texas A&M senior played the first hole of his final round Saturday at Spirit International at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas. Representing the U.S. team, Bennett reached into his bag, looking for his 60-degree wedge. And when he did, he found more than he had bargained for, a 58-degree wedge that did not belong to him. Oops! How did you get there? The offensive wedge belonged to teammate Rachel Heck, who had placed the club next to the bag while she was applying face tattoos with the American flag to Bennett and teammate James Piot. The club was inadvertently placed in Bennett’s bag as the players dispersed. The extra wedge represented a 15th club in Bennett’s bag, and this is trouble … trouble with a “T” and rhyming with a “P” and standing for “penalty”, according to rule 4.1b. Bennett had been tattooed with a two-stroke appearance for the offense and instead of leaving the hole no. 1 with a par-4, he triggered a two-bogey-6. As it turned out, all was well that started badly for Bennett. The No. 6 amateur ranked in the amateur golf world rankings responded with seven birds over his next 14 holes and scored a final 3-under-69 round to capture the men’s individual title. Bennett’s 6-under total (73-68-69-210) surpassed Sweden senior Boise State Huge Townsend by two shots. “I told myself (to) stay patient and just go to the same level up to five, because you have two money fives in that range and I was able to do that.” Bennett told Amateurgolf.com. “And then I got away and ran.” While the penalty did not stop Bennett, it was costly from the team’s point of view. Sweden ended up capturing the men’s team title at the 3-under level, a better blow than the US Team. Remove the unfair wedge and penalty for Bennett, USA finishes 4th, instead of 2nd, and also wins the team category. That said, the US won four of the five gold medals. Oddly enough, individual women winner Rose Zhang also had a problem with a wedge in her last round – that is, she did not have one. On the first ball, Zhang revealed that she had left her pitching wedge in practice green. But after a furious brawl, the lost club was found. There is no penalty for adding a club during a round, within the limit of 14 clubs. Zhang went on to shoot the final 69 round, the only player on the field who had three rounds in the 1960s. The United States won the women’s overall title with a score of 12 below and won the team overall title with a dominant cumulative score of 28-under. Canada was second, 21 shots back. To put it another way, he would have taken 10 more penalties too-too-too-too-too-too-too-many-clubs-in-the-bag for the U.S. Team to give up the lead. There are many tattoos.

