Laval and Longueuil voters elect new mayors to lead cities





At the age of 29, Catherine Fournier has been elected mayor of Quebec’s fifth most populous city, Longueuil, on the south coast of Montreal. She received more than 61 percent of the vote. And in northern Montreal, Stphane Boyer, just 33, is taking over as mayor of the province’s third most populous city, Laval. He received 41.5 percent of the vote. “The time for renovation has come, change is at the gates of the town hall,” said Fournier, who is taking over for outgoing mayor Sylvie Parent. Fournier was elected chair of the Longueuil Coalition, a new party, shortly after announcing its intention to run in a city that has had much controversy in recent years. Fournier, who defeated candidates Jose Latendresse, Jean-Marc Lveill and Jacques Ltourneau, promised to listen to the citizens of the three municipalities. She has vowed to take over housing by hosting a wide-ranging summit in Quebec on the housing crisis. She made that commitment with Boyer, who also won his election to Laval. He holds the torch of his party for outgoing mayor Marc Demers, the leader of the Mouvement Lavallois party. “I take it as a vote of confidence for the good work done in recent years,” Boyer said after the election. Fournier fights for Quebec independence Fournier, originally from the nearby town of Sainte-Julie, has a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science. At age 23, she ran unsuccessfully for the Block Qubcois while riding in Montarville. She then worked as a press attaché for former Qubcois Party leader Pierre Karl Pladeau, and later became the youngest MNA in the province’s history when she was chosen to represent Marie-Victor riding in 2016 and 2018. She left the PQ a few months later, saying it was no longer the right tool to achieve independence for Quebec. Since then it has sat as an independent, seeking Quebec independence. She took a free break to run the municipality. Now that she was elected mayor, she will have to leave as MNA and a second election will be called in Marie-Victor. Boyer promises to curb his salary Elected mayor in 2013, Boyer acted as deputy mayor in recent months when Demers was absent to care for his ailing wife. Boyer chaired the city executive committee under the Demers administration. He was running for mayor against Michel Trottier, of the Laval Party, and Sophie Trottier, of the Action Laval. During his campaign, Boyer vowed to cut his salary by a quarter if elected, after the Journal de Montreal found that Demers was the second highest paid mayor in the province in 2020. Fournier, too, has vowed to cut her salary, which by about $ 250,000 a year would become the highest paid mayor in the province. In the days before the election, Boyerurg people on Facebook to have confidence in his team. “Our team is experienced, refreshed, equal and representative of the Laval community,” he said.

