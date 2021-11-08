The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel reopens Monday for vaccinated foreign travelers

Whether to visit a favorite mall, with family or to visit anything, foreign travelers vaccinated on the Canadian border from both sides will be able to travel again using the Detroit-Windsor tunnel starting Monday.

The tunnel reopened at midnight after closing to the general public on March 21, 2020, shortly after the pandemic began, and for the first time since then, vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the U.S. border for non-essential purposes. Reopening includes land borders with Canada and Mexico and means Michigan border with Canada open to those coming to the U.S. by land or ferry for non-essential travel.

Travelers crossing the U.S. border with Canada and Mexico will need to provide evidence of vaccination at the request of Customs and Border Protection officers. By January, foreign nationals traveling across the U.S. land border, both essential and non-essential, will be required to be fully vaccinated.

The Canadian border opened for non-essential travel in August after long entry requirements were met.

It will be good to see our customers again and we offer our thanks for the patience shown as we continue to navigate together through this global pandemic, said Neal Belitsky, president of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. We are pleased to announce that we are reopening the border trip to the U.S. through the tunnel for vaccinated and non-essential travelers and will work with our partners in the U.S. and Canadian governments to ensure a safe return to service.

The tariff for the Detroit-side tunnel will run out of money, while tariff workers on the Canadian side of the border will receive money by the end of the year. Then cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment.

Fearlessly waiting for an influx of tourists right away. Those entering Canada, including Canadians returning from even shorter visits to the U.S. side, must show a negative coronavirus molecular test result within 72 hours of arrival. Lawmakers, businesses and residents say the costly demand, some tests are $ 200, will deter day travelers, shoppers and the families for which their economies have longed.

On Monday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and U.S. Representative Brian Higgins, D-New York, will hold a virtual press conference Monday to highlight the COVID-19 test requirements for returning across the land border crossing.

At issue are mandatory PCR tests to return to Canada after a visit to the US, Dilkens said the test requirement for Canadians to return to Canada “will be a bargaining chip for most”.

“Our government must find a way to find symmetry and harmony with the US so that the rules are the same,” Dilkens said in a Oct. 28 radio interview. “If they do not (complete the PCR test), then border reopening will not be a border reopening for most people.”

Transit Windsors tunnel bus service currently remains suspended. Monday will mark the first time in 19 months that fully vaccinated Canadians will be allowed to cross the U.S. land border for non-essential travel, such as tourism or family visits.

Border health examinations may be required by the federal government as well as by Canadian government guidelines. Travelers are encouraged to consult US Department of Homeland Security website and Canada Public Health Agency for more information.

Prior to the pandemic, the tunnel served 12,000 daily customers and 4 million a year. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is operated by Detroit-based American Roads through a lease with the city of Detroit that began in 1998 and lasts until 2040.

John Roach, spokesman for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, said Sunday: “The reopening of the Detroit-Windsor tunnel is another sign that our economies are returning to normal and giving workers and travelers another chance to cross our international border with Canada. The city will continue to do everything it can to operate safely in the COVID environment. “