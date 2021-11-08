Dubai Airshow predicts industry revival

Dubai Air Show organizers expect the event to give the aerospace industry a blow to the arm, following a two-year drought in the international air show calendar, highlighting the coronavirus-related industry concern.

“What is unique about this air show in Dubai is that it will be the first major event for the aerospace industry after the pandemic,” said Ismail Abdulla, CEO of Strata Manufacturing (Stand 1000), the UAE’s innovative aerostructure venture. United Arab Emirates.

When AIN numbered 65 A380s parked for a long time in Dubai South in September last year, did not anticipate well for the event. “In the last six months, the DWC has seen a lot of aircraft deployed in storage, including some from the Emirates,” Richard Gaona, chief executive of Comlux Switzerland, told AIN in September. “Now, every week, three or four A380s are back in operation.

The prevailing growth rates in the decade to 2019 showed that this year’s visitor attendance could reach 88,000. While there is no guarantee that this figure will be reached, the simultaneous organization of Expo 2020, postponed for 12 months, will act as a further draw. “The recent easing of travel restrictions on the eve of the Expo will allow people to travel if they are not restricted by their countries of origin,” said DC Aviation Managing Director Al-Futtaim Holger Ostheimer.

Senior military and civilian delegations from 96 countries have pledged to attend the show, organizers said.

“The Dubai Airshow is set to be one of the most anticipated convergence points for aerospace professionals in all areas of the industry, to facilitate successful global trade and to analyze the future of the industry,” said Mubadala Aerospace CEO , Badr Al Olama.

In 2019, the custom show worth $ 54 billion, 4 billion of them on the defense side. Emirates signed $ 50 billion for 50 Airbus A350 XWBs, while Air Arabia ordered 120 aircraft worth $ 14 billion. Halcon, a unit of the UAE military conglomerate Edge Group, agreed to a $ 980 million deal with the UAE Ministry of Defense. Few hope to see a repeat of the difficult year of 2013, when an Emirates mega-order brought the total to $ 206 billion.

(Photo: David McIntosh)

About 20 country pavilions, including those of the US, Britain, France, Italy and China, will be on display. Saudi Arabia will also project a large presence, through its defense and civilian sectors, including exhibitors the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), the Saudi Aerospace Company, Saudi Arabian Airlines, OxfordSaudia Flight Academy, and GDC Middle East.

“The pandemic had a major impact on the aerospace industry, affecting manufacturing, airlines, airports and defense companies,” said Ing. Muneer Bakhsh, CEO at the Saudi public investment fund company GDC Middle East. “Participating in the Dubai Airshow provides an understanding of industry knowledge in the aerospace sector…[and] opens the door to new partnership opportunities. ”

According to show organizers, GAMI recently announced 74 targeted supply chain opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s military-industrial sector in an effort to localize more than 50 percent of military spending by 2030. “GAMI also launched a digital marketplace platform to enable authorized investors to easily access the local military industry and identify localization opportunities, ”they said.

For the first time ever, representatives of Israel’s airspace sector, including Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), SIBAT, Elbit Systems and UVision Air Ltd., will attend. The IAI announced in August a partnership with Etihad Engineering to develop the Boeing 777-300ERSF P2F conversion program at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which is expected to begin operations in late 2022 or early 2023.

Several event conferences, including Global Air Traffic Management, Cargo Connect, Aerospace 2050 Forum, and Tech Xplore, will explore a range of topics, including cyber security strategies, sustainable autonomous flight, advanced air mobility, and satellite connectivity.

“It is clear that the UAE is committed to creating a more sustainable future and we have worked with them on numerous initiatives, such as the establishment of the Sustainable Bioenergy Research Consortium (SBRC) to develop sustainable aviation fuels, ”said Boeing Sustainability Chief Chris Raymond.

Organizers expect over 160 aircraft to be on static display, including the Emirates A380, Comlux Boeing BBJ 767-200ER ‘SkyLady’, VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 and Bell 505 and 429 helicopters.

Fursan Al Emarat, (Emirates Knights), the UAE National Aerobatics Team, will conduct afternoon afternoons in the show under the command of the new squadron leader, Lt. Col. Sultan Al Kindi, after Colonel Nasser Al Obaidli left to become director of airworthiness at the UAE Ministry of Defense.

Abdulla i Strata hopes that the exhibition will have a vertical fin of Boeing 787. “This is the largest industrial project to be exported from the United Arab Emirates,” he said in September. “The product … is ready to be installed on a 787 and we are shipping it to Charleston.”