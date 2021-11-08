KO STORMS ARAMCO SAAUDI LADIES INTERNATIONAL TITLE

Lydia Ko secures a five-hit victory

Atthaya Thitikul wins the crown of the 2021 Race to the Costa del Sol

Lydia Ko from New Zealand shot a final 65 round to triumph with five shots at Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund.

Ko, who is seventh in the Rolex women’s golf world rankings, started the day with 16th under the level and started well with a bird in the start.

The two-time Major winner continued her excellent form with the birds at five and seven before sinking an eagle shot in the ninth par-five to make the turn at 31 (-5).

Another bird at 10th gave Ko the lead with six strokes and she rolled on her last bird on the 13thth to post a total of 23 sub-par winners.

When I was there, I was just trying to play the best golf I could. I knew many of the top names were playing really well and this is a golf course where there is a fair amount of birds, so I was just trying to get my fair share of them and have fun there. tha Ko.

It helps you when you go to the last round with a four-stroke pillow, you can shoot the same result as the others, but you have those strokes from the last three days.

I opened the first hole and made two really good kicks for the same level with two and three, which really boosted the momentum, and from there I tried not to look back and just go forward.

Thailand Atthaya Thitikul finished another successful week on the Tour with a finish in second place after a final round of 66 (-6).

Despite starting her lap with a boge, the teenager rolled into a bird in the second in front of an eagle in the fourth.

The 18-year-old made three more birds in the front nine, only threw a shot in the sixth to make the turn at 32 (-4) and Thitikul rolled three more birds and a boge in the nine rear to finish in the 18 – sub-par.

I just did my best there today with every single shot, but Lydia was absolutely brilliant, said the four-time LET winner.

I learned a lot from her today, Lydia Ko has one of the best short games ever, her shot was excellent and every kick she played this week, I can definitely learn to improve from her.

As a result of the second finish, Thitikul has an undisputed advantage in the 2021 Race to the Costa del Sol with 3,264.46 points on its behalf.

Therefore, the Thai star has achieved the crown for the 2021 season and in the process becomes the youngest ever winner of the title.

It’s an honor and a really amazing feeling to win the Costa del Sol Race this year even in my opening season, words can’t really describe it, she added.

Drawn for third place in the 13th under-par was Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and England’s Alice Hewson, who scored 68 and 69, respectively.

The three-time winner of the Solheim Ciganda Cup said: I think it has been a wonderful week; I like the course and it has been a great organization for us. I played very solid, I scored a lot of beautiful and green goals, I did not make as many shots as I would have liked – some weeks go to some weeks no. I’m happy with the week – Lydia and Atthaya played amazing, so we delete them.

It was a rolling lap for Hewson, who made the turn at 37 (+1) after two birds, a bogey and a double bogey.

But 2020 champion Investec SA Womens Open came back once again with four birds in the back nine to finish T3.

It was a little up and down, I started a slow start once again, but I was happy with how I got back on my back nine and hung up there, I really liked it, said Hewson.

I had a really great week, I suffered a bit in the first few days, but I had a good summary session with my coach on the field to fix things up a bit, so overall it was positive.

Germany’s Olivia Cowan and Australian Whitney Hillier finished in fifth place in the 12-under-level after the 66th and 67th rounds, respectively.

American Alison Lee and Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz were a further shot at T7 with four players tied for ninth place, including Australian Steph Kyriacou, who hit the best round of the day with 65.

In the 2021 Race to the Costa del Sol, Thitikul secured the title with two events remaining on the LET calendar as she has 3,264.46 points.

A T9 finish for Finland Sanna Nuutinen puts her at 1,570.27 points with Kyriacou just behind with 1,562.74 points.

Slovenia Pia Babnik is fourth (1,409.89) with Norway Marianne Skarpnord in fifth (1,267.81) and Cowan climbs to sixth place (1,209.68) with her T5 finish.