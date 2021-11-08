COP26: UK government to promise 290 million countries most affected by climate change





Getty Images Most of the 290 million will go to help Asian and Pacific countries affected by climate change like Bangladesh, but it is not known exactly which countries will receive the money. The UK will promise to donate 290 million to help poorer countries cope with the effects of climate change. The UK government has said most of this money will be used to help countries in the Pacific and Asia that are most vulnerable to the negative impacts of global warming. It will go towards improving conservation, which helps protect ecosystems and wildlife, and developing low-carbon, which means growing environmentally friendly industries that can provide jobs and money. The government’s Minister of International Trade has said that “we must act now” to prevent climate change from pushing more people into poverty and that the countries gathered to promise this money “are aiming for significant change”. However, some people think that what is being decided at the conference is not going far enough – the world-famous climate activist Greta Thunberg said in a protest on Friday that “we no longer need empty promises” and called the summit a “failure”. Learn more about COP26 here: Getty Images In Friday’s protest thousands of children marched through the streets of Glasgow What other promises have been made in COP26? 100 countries promise to end deforestation by 2030 Some countries need to get rid of coal, but critics say that is not enough The government’s 290 million pledge is being announced at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Monday, which is the Adaptation, Loss and Damage Day conference. Developing countries have asked richer countries a total of $ 100 billion each year to help adapt to the effects of climate change, such as the worst floods and droughts, and to reduce carbon emissions. What is a developing country? A developing country is one with a smaller economy than a developed country – this means that on average, people living there earn less

However, there is no agreed threshold to decide when a country’s economy is developing or developing

There are several other factors that are used to decide if a country is developing, e.g. how many children receive primary education In 2009, rich countries promised to reach $ 100 billion a year by 2020, but that target was not met. The richest countries that are planning to donate money now aim to donate $ 100 billion a year by 2023. However, the LDC group, which represents the poorest nations where the money will go, has said “2023 is not fast enough”. Some people are also arguing that, in addition to donating money to help fight climate change in the future, money should be given to countries to compensate for the damage that has already been done. This is called compensation and it is suggested that it should happen because the richest countries are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions in the world. So far, Scotland is the only country that promises to donate money to compensate countries already suffering due to climate change. Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged $ 1 million for the loss and damage fund, which was the first donation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/59203566 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos