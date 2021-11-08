Nagaenthran Dharmalingam: Activists urge Singapore not to execute man with intellectual disability





Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, a 33-year-old Malaysian, was arrested in 2009 for bringing 42.7 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin to Singapore. He would be executed by hanging on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the suspension of the execution “pending the hearing of the appeal in the Court of Appeals against the decision of the Supreme Court”, his lawyer in Singapore M. Ravi posted on Facebook. Lawyers had sought a restraining order against the execution, having exhausted all other legal complaints. A petition to the President for forgiveness was also unsuccessful.

It is still unclear what the next steps are.

Lawyers and Dharmalingam rights groups fighting to save him say Singapore is violating international law by executing a person with mental disabilities.

The Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs said in a declaration Dharmalingam “was granted a full due process under the law and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process.” However, his lawyers argue that Dharmalingam should not have been sentenced to death under Singapore law because he was unable to understand his actions. One psychologist rated his IQ 69, which is internationally recognized as an intellectual disability. At his trial, the defense also argued that he had severe Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), borderline intellectual dysfunction, and severe alcohol use disorder. Dharmalingam has spent a decade on the death penalty and during that time his condition has further deteriorated, his lawyers said. “He does not have a very good sense of what is happening around him,” said N. Surendran, a Malaysian lawyer representing the Dharmalingam family and adviser to the Malaysian NGO Lawyers for Liberty. “He is disoriented. He has no real clue what will happen to him.” Surendran said the execution of Dharmalingam “would be tantamount to the execution of a child”. Singapore has some of the strictest drug laws in the world. Trafficking in a certain amount of drugs – for example, 15 grams (0.5 ounces) of heroin – results in a mandatory death sentence under the Drug Abuse Act. It was only recently – and after the Dharmalingam case began – that the law was changed to allow a convicted person to escape the death penalty in certain circumstances. Dharmalingam was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to death by the Singapore Supreme Court in 2010. His first appeal was dismissed a year later. Another appeal after Singapore changed its drug law was rejected again in 2018. “The Court of Appeal upheld the Supreme Court’s decision and said it was pleased that Nagaenthran clearly understood the nature of his acts,” the Interior Ministry said. said in a statement The court argued that Dharmalingam was transporting drugs “to pay off his debts” and he knew it was illegal, so he “tried to hide the package by tying it to his left thigh”. He also said Dharmalingam “was constantly changing his account of his educational qualifications, ostensibly to reflect lower educational qualifications each time he was interviewed”. “It was ‘the work of a criminal mind, weighing the risks and counterbalancing benefits associated with the criminal conduct in question.’ Nagaenthran considered the risks, balanced it with the reward he had hoped to receive, and decided to take the risk.” the ministry said in its statement, citing the court ruling. Public pressure The Dharmalingam case has sparked international condemnation. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has written to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsein Loong asking for gentleness, the Malaysian state media Bernama. reported More than 62,000 people have signed a petition asking Singapore President Halimah Yacob to issue an apology. Last week, dozens of activists protested outside Parliament in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN) and other rights groups have also called on the Singaporean government to stop the execution. “The execution of a man with a disability, who was convicted following an investigation and trial that did not provide specific conditions for disability, violates international law and will not deter crime,” said Emina Erimovi, a senior human rights researcher. disability in Human Rights Watch. said in a statement “Singapore should mitigate Nagaenthran Dharmalingam’s sentence and change its laws to ensure that no one is subject to the death penalty, certainly not people with intellectual or psychosocial disabilities.” Surendran, the lawyer, said the execution order was “disgusting beyond belief”. “We will work until the last minute to save Nagaenthran, but of course, as you can see, time is running out,” he said. ‘Shocked’ family The Dharmalingam family, who live in Ipoh, northwestern Malaysia, were notified of his imminent execution only on October 26th. His lawyer in Singapore, M. Ravi posted the letter on Facebook, calling the order “state-sanctioned murder.” The letter stated that only five members of the Dharmalingam family would be allowed to enter Singapore and would have to contend with a list of Covid regulations. Some family members who managed to go to Singapore and meet Dharmalingam at Changi Prison are “shocked” by his condition, Surendran said. “They see a completely different person, they are not able to reach him,” he said. It was also an “extraordinary challenge” for them to travel to Singapore from Malaysia due to the various financial costs and restrictions imposed on Covid, he said. “It was very difficult for the family.” If the execution continues, Singapore would violate “not only customary international law, but also their obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which they have signed and ratified,” Surendran said.

