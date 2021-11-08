Virus restrictions will be eased in Auckland as vaccination increases

New Zealand will ease coronavirus restrictions in its largest city from Wednesday as vaccination rates rise and blocking measures are likely to be lifted by the end of the month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.

The city of Auckland has been in isolation for nearly three months after the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus spread, infecting more than 4,500 people since August in the worst phase of the pandemic in New Zealand.

But rising vaccination rates and growing pressure from critics calling for more freedom have pushed Ms Ardern to end restrictions.

“Auckland has worked so hard to increase vaccination rates, they deserve to be able to move once they hit those targets, no matter what is happening in the rest of the country,” Ms Ardern told a news conference.

The vaccination rate in Auckland rose to 90% for the first doses over the weekend, Ms. Ardern said, and there is a strong expectation that it will reach a 90% target for the second doses by November 29th.

Once Auckland reaches that 90% target of the second dose, it will switch to a new “traffic light” system to manage explosions instead of harsh blocking measures.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand said that shops and malls could reopen in Auckland from Wednesday.

Libraries, museums and zoos can also be opened and outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed.

But border controls between Auckland and the rest of the country remain in place and a decision on when this will be eased will be announced next week.

Having been the poster child for Covid-19 stamping, New Zealand has struggled with the Delta variant, particularly in Auckland, forcing a review of a strategy to eliminate the virus.

Australia begins proliferation of vaccine boosters

Australia has begun administering Pfizer booster vaccines for Covid-19 after millions of people in its largest city, Sydney, woke up with more freedom amid an accelerated boost of immunization.

Vaccination rates in Australia have picked up pace since July, as it largely lost its initial targets when its southeast was hit by a third wave of infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant that forced months of isolation.

Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities and most hit by the Delta wave, have been in competition with their inoculations before gradually easing restrictions.

Life returned to normal today in New South Wales, Sydney’s home, as the state is approaching 90% double-dose vaccines in people over 16 years of age.

“There is a sense of optimism and enthusiasm with customers. They are showing up in bulk and are not afraid to spend,” said Rodney Sen, owner of Barzura restaurant in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

There are now no restrictions on the number of guests fully vaccinated at home, while restaurants and entertainment venues can accommodate more clients. Stadiums can operate at full capacity.

After more than 18 months of some of the world’s toughest control policies, border restrictions have begun to ease, setting in motion a plan to reopen the country to travelers amid an open hole in the market for casual workers.

Sen said the restaurant had raised pay rates to retain and attract staff.

“The public actually has the money to spend, however we are trying to find staff to serve. This is a very well known story in the restaurant industry through Sydney,” he said.

With approximately 181,600 cases and 1,827 deaths, coronavirus numbers in Australia are among the lowest in the developed world.

Most of the new cases are being discovered in Victoria, which registered 1,126 new cases.

Neighboring New South Wales reported 187 infections. Other states and territories are without Covid or have very few cases.

Boosting doses will be given to people 18 years of age and older who received the second vaccine more than six months ago.