Wang Yaping becomes the first Chinese woman to complete spacewalking





Wang and his fellow astronaut Zhai Zhigang, two of the three-member team currently at China’s new Tiangong space station, successfully completed the 6.5-hour spacewalk in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the China Space Agency. CMSA).

The third Shenzhou-13 crew member, Ye Guangfu, stood at the space station to support spacewalking from the main module.

While walking in space, the team installed a suspension device and transfer connector on the station’s robotic arm, according to state tabloid Global Times. They also tested the safety of the support equipment, including the locally produced space suit.

It is the first time the crew has left the station since their arrival on October 16th.

Shortly after stepping out of the space station booth on Sunday, Wang greeted the audience on Earth and said he felt good, in a video posted by the flight control center that has since gone viral on Chinese social media. Wang is China’s second woman in space since Liu Yang made history by joining the Shenzhou-9 spacecraft in 2012. In an interview with CNN in 2015, Wang recounted the first moment he looked at the Earth from space. “When I looked out the window for the first time, I realized the true meaning of the power of life … that kind of beauty was beyond comprehension,” she said. State media and CMSA highlighted its achievement even after Sunday’s successful spacewalk. Before Wang, only 15 women around the world had walked in space since 1984, when Soviet astronaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first to do so. To date, the vast majority of women walking in space have been US NASA astronauts. Space walkers are “an integral part of human space” and Wang has left a mark on history thanks to her “bravery”, Yang Yuguang, deputy chair of the International Astronautics Federation’s Space Transport Committee, told the Global Times. Despite numerous praises for Wang from official channels and state media, most of the coverage also included gender language that perpetuated stereotypes about the differences between men and women. For example, female astronauts are supposed to have the advantage of having a “gentle personality (who) is good for teamwork,” according to the Global Times. The same article, citing a retired space researcher in Beijing, added that female astronauts are “more stable with adaptable mental state”, are “more sensitive to any problems in their environment” and are better at communication than their male counterparts. Another graphic in the article noted the “special deliveries” offered to female astronauts, including cosmetics, desserts, chocolates, and sanitary products. The Shenzhou-13 crew will perform one or two more spacewalks during their six-month stay – the longest stay in space by Chinese astronauts. China aims to have the station fully operational by December 2022 – an ambitious target that seems to be on track. In September, three other Chinese astronauts successfully completed a three-month stay at the station, during which they worked on the base module of the station and performed two spacewalks to install equipment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/07/china/china-first-female-spacewalk-wang-yaping-intl-hnk-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos