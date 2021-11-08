US lifts COVID restrictions for many foreign travelers News of the coronavirus pandemic





The United States will open its doors to travelers from Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, India and most of Europe as of Monday.

The United States is opening its doors to travelers from a long list of countries that had been subject to previous pandemic restrictions. Fully vaccinated travelers from Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom and most of Europe, as well as China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil, will be allowed to enter the US at airports and land borders once the restrictions are lifted. on Monday. Pandemic controls, originally established in early 2020, had barred entry to the U.S. for non-citizens who had been in those countries 14 days before traveling. The restrictions devastated the tourism industry, preventing friends and family from easily visiting the US. Under politics, lost weddings, funerals and reunions were piled up. Gaye Camara passes her bags through Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to catch a flight to New York to reunite with her husband, whom she has not seen since January 2020 [John Leicester/Reuters] The American partner of River Robinsons was unable to be in Canada for the birth of their son 17 months ago due to the closure of pandemic-related borders. She told the Associated Press news agency she would soon be heading south for the long-awaited reunion I’m planning to pick up my baby for American Thanksgiving, said Robinson, who lives in St Thomas, Ontario. If all goes well on the border, I will plan to remove it as much as I can. It’s crazy to think he has another side of the family he hasn’t even met yet. The countries in question account for 53 percent of all overseas visitors to the US in 2019, according to the US Travel trade group. Data from travel and analytics firm Cirium showed that airlines are increasing flights between the UK and US by 21 per cent this month over the past month. On Monday there are expected to be few vacancies on many of the international flights and passenger volume is expected to remain high in the coming weeks. Air travelers will be required to indicate not only their vaccination status but also a negative COVID-19 test. Those traveling by land from Canada and Mexico will only need to show proof of vaccination. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the World Health Organization (WHO) approved emergency vaccines, not just those approved by U.S. authorities. This means that the AstraZeneca vaccine, widely used in Canada, and the Covaxin vaccine developed by India, will be accepted. The lifting of restrictions comes as the US has seen its outlook for COVID-19 improve dramatically in recent weeks since the summer boost driven by the Delta variant.

