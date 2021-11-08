New Zealand uses MATTR for local and international vaccination permits





The New Zealand Ministry of Health has selected Auckland-based IT service provider MATTR to create vaccination permits for domestic and international use. In a statement, she said MATTR, which won a competitively closed tender process, will be the leading technology provider for both permits. WHAT TO DO The agency last week published the specifications for the local COVID-19 vaccine permit and verifier on its Github account. My Vaccine Pass will serve as an official registry of a person’s vaccination status to enter countries within the country, while a special permit for international travel will soon be introduced. At the end of this month, both permissions will be stored in a QR code that can be printed or downloaded to smartphones. At the moment, vaccination certificates can be obtained through the Ministry of Health MyCovidRecord platform. Meanwhile in September the Ministry of Health announced it would build a free one Vaccination verification application to be used to scan and authenticate a person’s My Vaccine Pass. According to Michael Dreyer, group manager at the Department of Health for National Digital Services, the Verifier app can be used by businesses for personal verification. However, if they want to introduce “more sophisticated skills, such as integration into existing digital travel or pre-verification processes”, they can do so by adhering to the technical specifications set by the ministry. BIGGEST CONTEXT The Ministry of Health has tested the technologies to support its response to COVID-19. One of these is field communication labels that were recently introduced as part of its tracking and tracing efforts. Used with the NZ COVID Tracer government app, NFC tags are placed next to existing QR code posters where it will detect an NFC-backed person’s smartphone and automatically record their presence in their contacts tracking app.

