New Zealand’s largest city will ease blocking restrictions





Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, will ease many restrictions on the virus nearly 12 weeks into its closure, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a news conference Monday. The easing of restrictions comes as the country records some of the highest numbers of daily cases since the pandemic began, with a record 206 cases reported on Saturday. Starting before midnight Tuesday, Auckland will allow the reopening of non-essential retail outlets and public facilities such as libraries, museums and zoos. Patrons will not be required to be vaccinated, although masks and restrictions on physical distancing will be imposed. Up to 25 people will be allowed to gather outside, as well as for funerals and weddings. Auckland, home to nearly a third of New Zealand’s population, entered an immediate blockade on August 17 after a single case of the Delta variant was identified in the city.

The resulting spread has proved impossible to extinguish, ending the Covid-zero strategy that for most of the pandemic had allowed New Zealanders to live with few restrictions. The spread is mainly limited to Auckland. As of Sunday, more than 90 percent of eligible people aged 12 and over across the Auckland region had received at least one dose of a vaccine, she said. Ardern. The government expects to reach its 90 per cent target of fully vaccinated around November 29th, she added, allowing it to move to a new system in which vaccination certificates will be required to access many services in the city. It means that all businesses can be open and functioning, it means that we will manage Covid safely, but differently, said Ms. Ardern. Some health professionals had asked restrictions remain in force, citing the disproportionate effect of the virus on New Zealand’s indigenous Maori population, which accounts for 37 per cent of all outbreak cases, despite making up less than 17 per cent of the wider population.

