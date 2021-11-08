Tuvalu minister to tackle Cop26 knee deep in seawater to highlight climate crisis | Cop26





Tuvalu’s foreign minister has recorded a speech at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, kneeling in the sea to underline how his lowland nation on the Pacific island is at the forefront of climate change. . Images of Simon Kofe standing in a suit and tie in a podium raised at sea, with his legs rolled up in trousers, have been widely circulated on social media, drawing attention to Tuvalu’s fight against rising sea levels. The statement compares the deployment of Cop26 with the real-life situations it faces in Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels and highlights the bold action Tuvalu is taking to address the very pressing issues of human mobility under change. climate, Kofe said in his video message. Tuvalu Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe makes a statement to Cop26 while standing in the ocean at Funafuti, Tuvalu. Photo: Tuvalu Foreign Ministry / Reuters The video was shot by the public broadcaster TVBC on the far edge of Fongafale, the main island of the capital Funafuti, a government official said. He will appear at the climate summit on Tuesday and comes as regional leaders call for more aggressive action to limit the impact of climate change. Many major polluters have pledged to intensify carbon reductions over the next few decades with some aiming for zero net carbon emissions by 2050. But Pacific Island leaders have called for immediate action, noting that the countries’ own survival their low is at risk. ‘One of the biggest injustices’: Pacific Islands on the front line of the climate crisis video Ahead of Cop26, it emerged that a third of the Pacific island states and small territories would not be able to send any government figures to the Glasgow summit due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The lack of high-level representation of the Pacific nations at the meeting led to fears that the concerns of these countries, which are among those most at risk due to the climate crisis, would not be properly represented at the summit. In October, a World Bank report said projected sea level rise could cost the Marshall Islands, a country in the northern Pacific halfway between Hawaii and Australia, its status as a nation. It has a population of 59,000 inhabitants and a land mass of only 180 square km, consisting of 1,156 individual islands. It is one of the countries considered to be most endangered due to rising sea levels. Me Reuters

