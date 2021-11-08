As LNG prices rise, the development of the North American project weakens





A blaze burns excess natural gas in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, USA, November 23, 2019. REUTERS / Angus Mordant

November 8 (Reuters) – Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has never been higher, but developers in North America are heading into the final weeks of the year without yet approving a new project. Global natural gas prices are close to record levels, as companies in Europe and Asia compete for whatever LNG cargo they may receive before winter. Demand for LNG worldwide has grown every year since 2012 and has grown by 40% in the last five years as companies replace gas with the most polluted coal, but supply has not kept up with demand – and will not do for several years. Market growth spurred the rapid development of liquefaction terminals at major exporters, including the United States, planned to become the largest LNG producer by capacity next year. However, spending on new projects stopped in 2020, as low prices from demand-induced destruction caused by the coronavirus caused buyers to withdraw from signing long-term supply contracts. In early 2020 and again in 2021, approximately a dozen firms signaled final investment decision (FID) plans for the proposed projects. But only one, Costa Azul of Sempra Energy (SRE.N) in Mexico, began construction in 2020, while many others have been postponed to 2022. “We are preparing for a structural shortage of LNG capacity,” said Reid Morrison, global energy advisory leader at PwC in Houston. “There is reluctance to take a long-term position on natural gas given the net zero commitments that various governments are making.” TIME LATE Some North American projects could move forward in 2022, mainly in Texas and Louisiana, when the International Gas Union estimates that global demand will reach about 375 million tons per year (MTPA) from 356.1 MTPA in 2020. But these projects will do little to meet the growing demand in the short term, as it takes about three to five years for a new project to produce LNG. “This tight market could last until 2025,” said Anatol Feygin, chief trade officer at US manufacturer LNG Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG.A). The market “is looking to add new capacity,” he said. There are two projects that may be approved later this year: Pacific Energy Corp Ltd’s Woodfibre in British Columbia and Venture Global LNG’s Plaquemines in Louisiana. The U.S. government gave Venture Global permission to start early field work at Plaquemines and units of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (600028.SS), or Sinopec, agreed on long-term LNG acquisition agreements with the company. Read more Platelets would produce up to 20 MTPA LNG, or 2.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas. One billion cubic feet is enough for about five million homes a day. It is expected to be ready to produce the first LNG in 2024. Venture Global declined to comment. On its website, the company said it planned to make a decision on Plaquemines in the fourth quarter of 2021. Venture Global has about 70 MTPA of LNG export capacity under construction or developing in Louisiana, including 10-MTPA Calcasieu in Louisiana, which is likely to start production this year. Pacific Oil and Gas Woodfibre would produce about 2.1 MTPA LNG, but not by 2025, analysts estimate. The company has not made a final decision on construction, although it has recently agreed to sell 1.5 MTPA LNG to British oil company BP PLC (BP.L) over 15 years. Read more “We are continuing to finalize our construction contract and are optimistic we can move the project forward this year,” Woodfibre LNG spokeswoman Rebecca Scott told Reuters. Reporting by Scott DiSavino; edited by John Stonestreet Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

