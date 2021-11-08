‘Do not make them wait’: Pressure mounts on COP26 for new climate damage funding

Islands and other vulnerable nations squeezed by climate, COVID

Worsening weather and rising sea levels are projected to hit GDP

COP26 was asked to pave the way for the new flow of funding, but to fight forward

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Jamaica’s small island nation, like many others in the Caribbean, is regularly hit by tropical storms that are getting wilder as the ocean warms, threatening to destroy homes, power grids, hospitals , roads. and ports.

Weather-induced losses in vulnerable islands in the region – now also included in a tourism dive due to the COVID-19 pandemic – have pushed up debt levels and borrowing costs.

This is making them try to invest in the climate protection their citizens need, according to the head of the UN-backed Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Yannick Glemarec, who visited the Caribbean 10 days ago, said countries such as Little Dominica are stuck in a cycle of trying to reduce their debt just to make it “explode” again after a hurricane wipes out part of large of gross domestic product and more. loans are needed to repair the damage.

But this is not an inevitable model, he added.

“If you invest in adaptation, you can have resilient infrastructure,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview on the sidelines of the UN climate talks COP26.

“There is something you can do about it – but for that you need money, you need access to capital.”

Critically, for many island nations, that money is not available, either because they find it difficult to negotiate the complexity of access to international public finance for climate or because private investors see it as a very high risk.

The multibillion-dollar GCF wants to change this status quo with new testing projects showing how two coastal countries – Jamaica and Ghana – can strengthen their natural defenses against rising seas and storms with measures such as restoring wetlands and the addition of more trees.

The goal is to help them avoid building more sea walls and other high-carbon concrete barriers by demonstrating to potential private sector supporters that lending to “green infrastructure” does not carry unacceptable uncertainties. .

By helping investors evaluate projects more effectively – and, where necessary, using donor funds to cover part of any loss – “you definitely move the money,” Glemarec said.

Developing countries and those working with them say such projects, aimed at attracting funding to limit potential destruction from growing climate impacts, are urgently needed, along with special funding to deal with the losses that occur .

GDP HIT

A study published by the charity Christian Aid on Monday highlighted the devastating economic impact that climate change can cause in the most vulnerable countries without sharp cuts in climate heat emissions and measures to adapt to already mature heat.

Economies in such countries would still grow in the second half of this century, the study predicted.

But if global temperatures rise by 2.9 degrees Celsius – an increase that current climate policies could trigger – the poorest nations and small island states could end up with average GDP nearly 20% lower than without climate change by 2050 and 64% lower by 2100.

Even if global warming were limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement, those countries could still face an average GDP decline of around 13% by 2050 and 33%, respectively. by 2100, the study predicted.

Africa would receive the biggest blow, the researchers said.

Marina Andrijevic, who co-ordinated the study, said he only examined the impact of rising temperatures, which means that additional damage from wild weather could worsen the economic outlook for these countries.

The findings “mean that the ability of countries in the Global South to develop sustainably is seriously jeopardized and that the policy choices we make now are crucial to preventing further damage,” said Andrijevic of Humboldt University in Berlin.

Nushrat Chowdhury, Christian Aids climate justice adviser from Bangladesh, said she had seen firsthand how the “loss and damage” of the climate has already affected her people, with homes, land, schools, hospitals and roads hit by floods and cyclones.

“People are losing everything. Sea levels are rising and people are desperate to adapt to the changing situation,” she said in a statement. “If there has ever been a demonstration of the need for a concrete mechanism of loss and damage, this is it.”

A mechanism to address such losses was set up at the 2013 UN climate talks in Warsaw, but negotiators have so far done little more than explore options for real-world action, despite growing calls for them to be put forward. in practice.

PUSH-BACK FINANCING

Demands are particularly strong for new types of finance to help countries better rebuild after devastating disasters and relocate endangered communities off devastated and flood-prone shores.

Wealthy countries, however, have so far largely refused to move beyond support to expand insurance coverage for extreme weather.

Last week, the Scottish government set a precedent by announcing it would provide $ 1 million ($ 1.35 million) to help impoverished communities address losses and damage by repairing and rebuilding after climate-related disasters, such as floods and fires. .

At the Glasgow talks, groups of less developed countries and small island states are pushing for an official green light to create some sort of global funding stream of losses and damages, ideally at next year’s climate summit.

On Sunday, a list of possible points that could be included in a final decision agreed at COP26 was published, in time for discussion by ministers in the second and final week of talks.

But on the topic of losses and damages, only “the need for additional and additional financial support” is mentioned.

This is unlikely to satisfy negotiators from vulnerable countries, although it represents a mitigation of opposition from wealthy governments.

Yamide Dagnet, director of climate negotiations for the World Resources Institute, a US-based think-thank, said the proposal was weak and financial issues in general were now “the elephant in the room”.

Wealthy countries have not yet fulfilled a promise to raise $ 100 billion a year by 2020 to increase clean energy and help vulnerable communities adapt to climate change, a source of deep frustration in the talks.

In the Paris Agreement, countries said they would aim for a balance in funding between emissions cuts and measures to adapt to a warmer world – but only about a quarter of finance so far has gone to the efforts of adaptation.

Sonam P. Wangdi from Bhutan, who heads the group of least developed countries in COP26, told the British Observer newspaper on Sunday that the adjustment “is extremely important”.

“We have to adapt now, and for that we need money. But that money is not coming, currently. How it will come, I do not know,” he added.

For the head of the GCF, Glemarec, the urgency to help countries squeezed by the impacts of climate change and the pandemic is clear.

“When you have people in such a difficult situation, do not make them wait,” he said.

(1 $ = 0.7414 pounds)

