SA police investigate how the COVID-positive woman who caused the blockage of NT got into a condition





SA police are investigating whether a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 and caused the blockade of the Northern Territory had the relevant travel permits to South Australia from Victoria. Main points: Police say they are aware of a claim that a woman entered the SA from Victoria illegally

NT authorities say she later went to Darwin and tested positive for COVID-19

NT authorities say she later went to Darwin and tested positive for COVID-19 Non-hospital health care workers must have had at least one vaccine dose by date Northern Territory authorities discovered that the 21-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening, was the main case of the infection at the outbreak. The woman is learned to have traveled from Cairns to Adelaide, before traveling to Melbourne on October 21 and again on October 24. Travel is not allowed from Victoria to South Australia without a 14-day quarantine, except for essential workers and people living within 70 miles of the border. “SAPOL are aware of [the]”It is alleged that the woman entered South Australia illegally from Victoria and the case is under investigation,” said a police spokeswoman. SA Health said it was still investigating whether it was infectious while in South Australia, though it said it was unlikely. “At this stage, we have no further details about this case,” a department spokeswoman said. No woman-related exposure site has been named. Stay up to date with the top news for COVID-19 from November 8 with a look back at our blog Vaccination deadline for health care workers As of today, most South Australian healthcare workers should have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The staff of dental clinics is among those who need to be vaccinated. ( ABC News ) Want more local news? We offer front pages tailored to local audiences in every state and territory. Find out how to opt for more SA news. Read more The instruction enters into force one week after the deadline for hospital staff. Today’s deadline applies to those working in the GP, specialized and dental clinics, pharmacies, private pathology centers, radiology clinics, blood donation centers, aboriginal health centers and associated health facilities. South Australia reached a vaccination rate of 70 per cent for people aged 16 and over yesterday. About 84 percent of state residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has not had any active cases in five days. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 6 minutes 19 seconds 6 m How to do a quick antigen test What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

