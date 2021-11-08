The summit of the political elite in China opens while Xi sees the third extraordinary mandate | China

A meeting of hundreds of members of China’s political elite, which is expected to pave the way for Xi Jinping to consolidate power with an extraordinary third term as president, has opened in Beijing.

The four-day closed-door meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) central committee, known as the sixth plenum, is expected to produce a resolution on party history, which analysts say will shape domestic politics and society for the coming decades.

The Sixth Plenum is one of the last major meetings in China’s five-year political cycle and sets the stage for the party congress in the coming years, where Xi is expected to seek a third term as CCP leader, having previously removed the borders of mandate in 2018.

The agenda of the meeting is top secret, with a statement of discussions and resolutions that will be published after its completion. At the 2016 plenum, the CCP awarded Xi the title of Leadership, putting him on par with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, but also emphasizing the importance of collective leadership.

Xi opened the plenum on Monday with a working report on behalf of the party’s central committee political bureau and explanations on a draft resolution on the party’s key achievements and historic experience in its 100-year history, the state-run Xinhua news agency. reported.

The historic resolution will be only the third since the party’s founding, following in the footsteps of Mao, who set the party’s goals in 1945 with himself as the sole true leader, and Deng, whose 1981 resolution condemned the failures of Maos. rule by saving the party.

The 1945 resolution affirmed Mao’s leadership in the CCP, and the 1981 resolution was about turning a new page from the devastating ten-year chaos of the Cultural Revolution created by Mao, said Dali Yang, a China expert at the University of Chicago. This year’s resolution will be somewhere between the parties of the past and the future of Xis.

Students display the flag of the Communist Party of China to mark the 100th anniversary of the holiday during an opening ceremony of the new semester in Wuhan Photo: AFP / Getty Images

The resolution will determine how Chinese history is taught and described and will dictate the context in which Xi’s authority and policies are seen as successes. The document comes on the centenary of the founding of the CCP and a critical time for Xis’ future leadership. Analysts say Xi hopes to cement his place in history as an epochal Chinese leader alongside Mao and Deng.

As China’s relationship with the West continues to deteriorate, many in Western capitals are wondering what kind of power China will become in the future. In July, Xi said his party had achieved its first 100-year goal of building a moderately prosperous society for all and eradicating extreme poverty. He also said joining Taiwan was an inevitable and crucial part of China’s national renewal.

Critics of Xi say that as a leader, he launched a comprehensive anti-corruption campaign, purged many political enemies, oversaw attacks on minority groups, introduced his Xi Jinping-based political theory to schoolchildren, and launched an increasingly foreign policy. more expansionist.

On the eve of this week’s meeting, Xinhua has been in a propaganda overload, stressing Xis’ leading role in many aspects of China’s achievements. Xi Jinping often visits farms, farmers’ houses and even inspects pigs and toilets to get first-hand information on people’s livelihoods, read a tweet. President Xi attaches great importance to the cultivation of morality and ethics throughout society wrote another.

Reiterating the principle established by Mao Zedong that “the Party commands the weapon”, Xi Jinping has demanded that the army be ready for war. He also boarded China’s first aircraft carrier built in the country. What else did Xi do in this regard? Read: https://t.co/cr8e45TvE8 pic.twitter.com/6JuqQFZTw7 – China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 6, 2021

But John Delury, a historian at Yonsei University in Seoul and co-author of “Wealth and Power: China Long Mars in the Twenty-First Century,” warned against placing too much emphasis on Xi in interpreting this week’s events.

I’m afraid we read more than Xi Jinping and fall victim to Chinese propaganda agencies, Delury said. If we use the 1981 resolution as a basis, it was a collective effort to draw a line between the party under the Deng and Maos Cultural Revolution. Since then, CCP-led China’s history has been largely filled with economic growth and the expansion of Beijing’s role in international affairs, so history is easier to resolve, so to speak.

Sure, since 1981 the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre took place and in 2012, a massive corruption scandal involving then-Chongqing party chief Bo Xilai, but my guess is that they will avoid them as much as possible. possible, or will fold them into a more triumphant narrative.