International
When the Taliban are in your bedroom
KABUL, Afghanistan When the Taliban are in your bedroom and you have a picture of you on the wall holding an American flag, a rifle and dressed as a recruitment advertisement for the Marines, you have to hold it together.
Then there’s the style mug on your desk you got from a store, just when Bagram Air Base closed in July. He reads, It is done that / Operation Enduring Freedom.
And the empty trash can you drank the night before the fall of Kabul in August, when you had the feeling that this might be the last beer you drink in Afghanistan for a while, because the insurgents back in power do not kindly accept the drink .
And that picture of you in uniform? Done shortly before the largest operation against the US-led Taliban in Afghanistan, when you were a Marine in Helmand province more than a decade ago. It used to be when the insurgents were shadowing in the opposite line of the trees, but now, in October, they are a few feet away, standing by your bed, separated by a decade and a lost battle.
But the Taliban are not here to take anything or kill you, even though they were very likely to do so when you settled in 2008 and 2009. Or when you were a journalist in the country years later.
But they still managed to kill some boys in your unit and blow others up in half, something you did not miss when they took and put up a commemorative bracelet engraved with the names of your friends (Josh, Matt and Brandon) and a verse from a poem by John McCrae: We lived, we felt the dawn, we saw the sunset.
These Taliban insist they are here to make sure nothing is stolen from what was once the New York Times office in Kabul and that everything is as we left it when all the newspaper staff members left the country, as thousands of Afghans and other foreigners. did, in August when the Afghan government collapsed.
And everything is where I left it. It’s the new Xbox I bought at Dubai International Airport when I returned to Afghanistan in late July, just about two weeks before the fall of Kabul, thinking that Kabul would not fall and that I would have plenty of time to play Microsoft Flight Simulator. My dirty clothes are a hindrance. My bed is made. Above everything there is a thin layer of dust.
This is the reality now: the end of the war and the new beginning of the Islamic Emirate.
The most distinctive and recurring reminders of the long U.S. presence are American-supplied black rifles, now placed by the Taliban at checkpoints and on entertainment trips and hung on the back of their motorcycles. The familiar and intrusive thunder of helicopters flying over the US Embassy is no more, because the US Embassy is no more, and the surrounding Green Zone belongs to the Taliban.
The Green Zone, or international zone, was concrete wall blocks built around what was once a rich neighborhood with tree-lined streets, until it became a fortress connecting the US Embassy and NATO Resolute Support headquarters and part of the other small. diplomatic missions.
Now all that infrastructure is just a skeleton of a 20-year war, lost by diplomats and soldiers who once lived inside it: a museum to failure.
Where The New York Times and other news agencies kept their offices, and where I had returned last month to continue covering Afghanistan and inspect what had happened to our complex.
It’s the place where State Department contractors had a small base with a supposed Starbucks inside. It is the place where the embassy staff members did not dare to leave because the war was going on. Where armored vehicles were abandoned as Westerners boarded helicopters so that they could leave the country by ferry as the Taliban entered the city.
The Taliban are now doing whatever they want in the Green Zone. They are investigating abandoned structures, looking for spies and weapons or anything that could harm them, because the people within the Green Zone once did just that, running the war behind its walls. A blimp with the camera once floated over it, seeing everything in the city in color and infrared. At Resolute Support headquarters, U.S. officers authorized airstrikes that killed Taliban and civilians.
Why do the Taliban not demand every corner? Look under every table? To them, it ‘s almost like the Green Zone is the King of the Dragon under the Mountain, something that can turn the tide again if they somehow wake it up.
Are there any military weapons here? asks a Talib, standing on the second floor of the Times office in a room where the security manager once painted miniature soldiers. He carried a suitcase full of them abroad as it collapsed.
No, there are no military weapons.
A Talib shows armor on top of a cupboard. This is military, right? he asks in almost perfect English. Why would you need this?
We needed armor because we were covering the war that was just over, where people were killing each other with roadside bombs and artillery, air strikes and Kalashnikovs. His question is almost embarrassing, as if the violence that his insurgent gang and the Western-backed Afghan government, as well as NATO and the United States, had perpetrated had existed in a parallel universe.
We respond politely because our new owners are carrying a lot of guns with them.
I throw a club soda that has been sitting on the kitchen table since August. The fridge is broken. The garden is overcrowded.
The Taliban go through the bureau inspecting a frozen house and office at the time of the collapse. On the bed in the room opposite me is an open suitcase, half full, clothes scattered around. In the small newsroom below, the whiteboard marking the fall of the provincial capitals is still there, though in the end, the country disintegrated too quickly to be traced.
On the wall is a map of Kunduz city and where once were the Taliban front lines, with insurgents held under control for several short weeks by demoralized and impoverished Afghan security forces before they evaporated and the city fell.
Now, in Kabul, the Taliban are circulating Afghan Army trucks and Humvees and armored personnel carriers, and wearing their uniforms.
Free cars, a Talib had sent me a message days ago from the front seat of an armored SUV belonging to a contracting company or coming from an abandoned military motor pool. He then sent a photo of his rifle, also free, with its encircled signs: US Government Property M4 Carbine. Cal 5.56 MM W0207610.
This is how losing a war looks like. And the Taliban are still in my bedroom.
Someone looks almost the same age I was in that picture on my wall, where I’m standing next to a giant, newly packaged American flag, holding that rifle and smiling because I thought then we’d win the war or turn it around. wave or we would kill boys who are now sifting through my wardrobe, pointing to a pair of sneakers in my closet. The shoes themselves were the subject of an article we wrote: In Afghanistan, follow the white tops and you will find the Taliban.
He smiles, points and tries them.
