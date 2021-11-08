Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and provides behind-the-scenes insights into how our journalism comes together.

KABUL, Afghanistan When the Taliban are in your bedroom and you have a picture of you on the wall holding an American flag, a rifle and dressed as a recruitment advertisement for the Marines, you have to hold it together.

Then there’s the style mug on your desk you got from a store, just when Bagram Air Base closed in July. He reads, It is done that / Operation Enduring Freedom.

And the empty trash can you drank the night before the fall of Kabul in August, when you had the feeling that this might be the last beer you drink in Afghanistan for a while, because the insurgents back in power do not kindly accept the drink .

And that picture of you in uniform? Done shortly before the largest operation against the US-led Taliban in Afghanistan, when you were a Marine in Helmand province more than a decade ago. It used to be when the insurgents were shadowing in the opposite line of the trees, but now, in October, they are a few feet away, standing by your bed, separated by a decade and a lost battle.