How to decarbonize global trade, equally





Mumbai: Steel, cement and fertilizers are all major exports to developing countries and their production is highly polluting. Should rich countries impose a carbon border tax to penalize emissions from these industries in developing countries, in hopes of encouraging them to adopt greener technologies? Or will it simply impose a cost on developing countries and leave them stranded with no money or technology to green these industries?

Such questions are being debated at the 26th Ongoing Conference of the Parties, where world leaders are negotiating rules for carbon markets below Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. These rules would set a price for carbon emissions and allow international sales of carbon credits . The carbon border tax is one of the carbon price tools that developed countries have suggested. But if rich countries do not help emerging economies like India gain access to the funds and technology needed to move to clean alternatives, a carbon border tax that penalizes exports of carbon-intensive products like steel and cement would be unfair. , experts say. It would affect growth and employment opportunities in developing countries, they point out. Decarbonization of international trade Why did the decarbonisation of global trade become imperative? About 27% of global carbon dioxide emissions in 2015 were related to international trade, according to an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). paper published in 2020. These shows are focused on exports from seven industries – mining and extraction of energy-producing products; textiles and clothing products; chemicals and non-metallic mineral products; computers, electronic and electrical equipment; Machinery and equipment; and motor vehicles. There are already carbon taxes on domestically produced goods. The European Union (EU), for example, has one Emissions Trading System (ETS) where it limits greenhouse gas emissions to industrial units and those that fail to limit their emissions, can buy “aid” from those who have made deeper cuts. However, the internal carbon tax varies between EU countries. For example, the carbon tax in Sweden costs about $ 137 (Rs 10,191) per metric ton of carbon dioxide while Switzerland charges $ 101 (Rs 7521).

‘Aggravating poor countries’ of carbon tax is a tariff set for the combustion of carbon-based fuels during the production of a product. When a country sells carbon-intensive products, these are taxed at the border of the importing country. In July 2021, the EU decided a border tax on imports of carbon-intensive products as part of its strategy to at least reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030. But the movement dragged on critics from India, Brazil, South Africa and China to be “discriminatory”. The EU is India’s third largest trading partner and makes up 62.8 billion ($ 74.5 billion) trade in goods in 2020, or 11.1% of India’s total global trade. By raising the prices of Indian-made goods in the EU, this tax would make Indian goods less attractive to buyers and could shrink demand. reported in July 2021. The idea of ​​a carbon border tax imposed by developed countries was criticized in October 2021 by the UN Conference on Trade and Development to potentially aggravate emerging economies that still depend heavily on coal, limiting their exports and limiting their climate action budget. If decided, taxed countries could face a significant loss of revenue from fees imposed on exports, lose their competitive advantage and are forced to remain net importers with poor production capacity, he said. report . In 2019, revenues from export tariffs earned by developing countries amounted to $ 15 billion. The benefits of the carbon tax The domestic carbon tax, compared to the one set globally, has a problem as the EU experience has shown. It leads to carbon leakage : This means that given how expensive it is for some businesses to operate within the EU, they are moving to countries with more relaxed emission limits. It is to deal with this that the EU suggested extending the deadline carbon tax on cross-border trade because this would allow countries to maintain their competitive advantage. The power of a carbon sequestration tax is its potential ability to shift the burden of mitigating the damage caused by climate change to the market actors that are actually responsible for it, according to World Bank . She will encourage manufacturers adopt clean technologies and market innovation. The carbon tax can also help address the complications created by the difference between emissions produced and consumed in an interconnected global economy, said Aman Srivastava, an associate at Center for Political Research . The tax would determine the exact origin of the emissions and reduce the cases of exported emissions. Disadvantages of a carbon border tax The carbon frontier tax expects developing countries to adhere to environmental standards set by developed countries, and this violates the principle of ‘shared but differentiated responsibility’ (CBDR) in the Paris Agreement, UNCTAD said in October 2021. report . The principle acknowledges and compensates for the fact that rich nations have historically emitted far more carbon than poorer nations, who also suffer far more from the effects of climate crises. For developing countries, a carbon trade tax has some pitfalls, as we said earlier. In countries whose economic structures depend on energy-intensive activities, such as major steel and cement exporters, competitive disadvantages in international markets may result in job losses, according to the July 2021 UNCTAD. report . The report analyzed the implications of Europe’s carbon border tax in developing countries. “With the EU carbon border tax, countries, including developing countries, have to be taxed on emissions that do not even contribute to their domestic consumption. This adds an unfair element, in addition to trade concerns and climate equality. said Srivastava of CPR. There are still no protocols on what a carbon border tax would look like, but they should take into account the needs of emerging economies, experts said. “The developing world has already suffered from the failure of rich countries to reduce their emissions fairly quickly and their failure to meet their financial commitments,” said Ashish Fernandes, chief executive at Climate Risk Horizons , a Bengaluru-based organization working on the impact of the climate crisis on financial systems. “A carbon border tax that would hurt exports and employment in developing countries would be rubbing salt on the wound.” Like us reported in October, in 2009, developed countries had committed to provide developing countries with an annual climate fund of $ 100 billion by 2020. But only about 65% of the promised $ 100 billion has been delivered by developed countries on average between 2013 and 2019 and most of them in the form of expensive loans. Alternative approaches A single approach for all would not be effective in carbon taxation, Srivastava of the CPR said, adding that countries have different capabilities in tackling competition. October 2021 UNCTAD report has also suggested a differential approach for developing and developed countries that would be fairer. This requires developed countries to make clean technology more accessible – the removal of intellectual property rights or patents on it, for example, or the provision of financial support to help poor countries cover the additional cost of its resource, the report states. Countries could also develop a carbon tax system with carrots and sticks, said Fernandes of Climate Risk Horizon. For example, developed countries may set emission reduction targets for products imported from developing countries, on the basis of which they can provide access to finance. New clean technologies such as cheaper solar panels, green hydrogen technology and methods of extracting energy from ocean tides should with priority for climate action because global emissions cannot be stabilized with existing technologies, experts say. In developed countries, where most technological developments take place, patents are used to drive innovation, but these also end up making them unaffordable for poorer economies. For example, green hydrogen-based steel is already being developed by European companies as well ArcelorMittal AND Thyssenkrupp , ne reported in September 2021. But in India, the challenge is to make this transition economically competitive and commercially viable, we said. We contacted the Ministry of Trade and Commerce for their comments on the EU carbon tax on 3 November. We will update when we receive a response. We welcome feedback. Please write to [email protected] We reserve the right to edit answers for language and grammar.

