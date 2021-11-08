Federal leaders remember the sacrifices, the injustices endured by indigenous veterans





OTAWA – Federal leaders marked the sacrifices of indigenous veterans on Monday, as well as the discrimination they faced after returning from the war. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all flags in federal government buildings, including the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill, were lowered to recognize the service of indigenous veterans. “Indigenous people who served all over this country WHAT they did was often faced with systems and discrimination and barriers that were greater,” he said ahead of a group meeting in Ottawa. Trudeau added that he had spoken to some indigenous veterans before, “to talk about their experiences and mainly to talk about the way forward, both for veterans’ issues and for indigenous peoples.” It is estimated that more than 12,000 Indigenous people joined the Canadian Army during World War I and World War II and Korea. More than 500 were killed and many more were injured. Many of those who returned to Canada ended up falling into the cracks after being denied the same benefits given to non-indigenous veterans, while others found that they had lost their Indian status by wearing a uniform. Although not officially recognized by the federal government, Indigenous Veterans Day has grown in size and scope every year on November 8 since it was inaugurated by the Winnipeg city council in 1994. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole marked the occasion by recounting a video of Tommy Prince, who became one of Canada’s most decorated indigenous soldiers while fighting in World War II and Korea. Despite this record, Prince, like many others, was denied veteran support and eventually became homeless before dying in 1977. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh led his group to honor the sacrifices of Indigenous veterans at the National Monument of Aboriginal Veterans in downtown Ottawa, where they laid a wreath of flowers and roses during a brief but grim ceremony. Singh described the treatment of those indigenous veterans as an injustice, as he paid homage to those currently serving in uniform. There are more than 2,500 Indigenous people currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, representing about 2.7 percent of all military personnel. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 8, 2021.

