A police officer is stabbed on the French Riviera, authorities say





PARIS A French police officer was attacked and stabbed while sitting in his patrol car early Monday morning in the French Riviera city of Cannes, according to French authorities. While the officer was unharmed because he was wearing a bulletproof vest and the attacker was quickly arrested, the incident sparked alarms because of the brazen nature of the attack and because of the history of terrorist attacks against police in France. Grald Darmanin, France’s interior minister, quickly fled Paris to Cannes and was scheduled to meet with officers involved in the incident, some of whom fired on the assailant to stop him. Police officers responded with courage and professionalism and saved the life of their colleague and neutralized the individual, Mr. Darmanin told reporters in Cannes.

ric Ciotti, a lawmaker representing the Alpes-Maritimes area that includes Cannes, on Twitter called the attack a terrorist attack and some French media, citing anonymous police sources, said the attacker had said during the attack that he was acting on behalf of the prophet. But French authorities have not yet officially announced a suspected motive for the attack. The French counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office, which handles terrorism cases across the country, had not taken over the case until Monday afternoon. Mr Darmanin did not identify the attacker and declined to comment on what the man might have said during the attack, which took place in front of a police station in the city center. But he said the attacker was an Algerian man in his 30s, who had arrived legally in France from Italy in recent years and who had applied for a French residence permit a few weeks earlier. The man had no criminal record and was not flagged by the intelligence services for extremism, Mr Darmanin said. A police car at the police station where according to the authorities was shot with an effective knife. He was unharmed and the attacker was in custody. Credit … Twitter / Eciotti via Reuters The officer was sitting in a police car with three colleagues around 6:30 a.m. and was about to go on patrol when the assailant got on, ostensibly to ask for some information, Mr. Darmanin.

After the door opened, he attacked with a knife, Mr. Darman said. The assailant stabbed the officer in the stomach before attempting to attack another officer. Afterwards, some of the officers shot the attacker, who was hospitalized with serious injuries, said Mr. Darmanin. The officer was extremely shocked but unharmed thanks to his bulletproof vest, Mr Darman added. Security forces have become a recurring target for Islamic terrorists in France over the past decade. In April, an Islamic extremist stabbed an officer to death at a police station about 25 miles southwest of Paris before being shot dead. Other attacks include an Islamic State attacker who stabbed an off-duty police officer and his friend, a police officer, at their home in 2016. The following year, a gunman killed a veteran police officer in Champs-lyses in Paris. And in 2019, in one of the most serious attacks on French police to date, a radicalized police officer stabbed four of his colleagues to death at the Paris Police Headquarters.

