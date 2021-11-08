International
The Iranian-backed militia carried out a drone strike on the Iraqi prime minister – officials
- Iran-linked militias oppose election defeat
- The attack could be a warning not to marginalize them – officials
- The power struggle with the winner of the big votes, the Shiite cleric Sadr
- Many Iraqis fear tensions threaten a wider civil conflict
- Iran has probably not sanctioned the attack, sources say
BAGHDAD, Nov 8 (Reuters) – A drone strike targeting the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iranian-backed militia, Iraqi security officials and militia sources said, weeks after pro-Iran groups were killed. shattered in the election. say they were manipulated.
But the neighboring Islamic Republic is unlikely to have sanctioned the attack as Tehran tends to avoid a spiral of violence on its western border, independent sources and analysts said.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed when three drones carrying explosives were dropped at his Baghdad residence. Some of his bodyguards were injured.
The incident sparked tensions in Iraq, where powerful Iranian-backed paramilitaries are contesting the outcome of last month’s general election, which gave them a crushing defeat at polling stations and greatly reduced their power in parliament.
Many Iraqis fear that tensions between major Shiite Muslim groups that dominate the government and most state institutions, and also boast of paramilitary branches, could escalate into widespread civil conflict if other such incidents occur.
The streets of Baghdad were clearer and quieter than usual on Monday, and additional military and police checkpoints in the capital appeared to be intended to keep a lid on tensions.
Iraqi officials and analysts said the attack was intended as a message from militias that they were willing to use violence if excluded from forming a government, or if their control over large areas of the state apparatus was challenged.
“It was a clear message of ‘We can create chaos in Iraq – we have the weapons, we have the means,'” said Hamdi Malik, a specialist on Iraqi Shiite militias at the Washington Institute.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Iran-backed militia groups did not immediately comment and the Iranian government did not respond to requests for comment.
Two regional officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Tehran had knowledge of the attack before it was carried out, but that Iranian authorities had not ordered it.
Militia sources said the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards overseas Quds traveled to Iraq on Sunday after the attack to meet with paramilitary leaders and urge them to avoid any further escalation of violence.
Two Iraqi security officials, speaking to Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity, said the Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq groups carried out the attack together.
A militia source said Kataib Hezbollah was involved and that he could not confirm Asaib’s role.
No group commented on the record.
INTERNAL TENSIONS
The main winner of the election, Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, is a rival of Iran-backed groups who, unlike them, preach Iraqi nationalism and oppose any foreign intervention, including American and Iranian ones.
Malik said the drone strike showed that Iranian-backed militias were positioning themselves against Sadr, who also boasts of a militia – a scenario that would undermine Iran’s influence and therefore be opposed by Tehran.
“I do not think Iran wants a Shiite-Shiite civil war. That would weaken its position in Iraq and allow other groups to strengthen,” he said.
Many Iran-linked militias have viewed Sadr’s political rise with concern, fearing he could reach an agreement with Kadhim and moderate Shiite allies, even Sunni Muslims and minority Kurds, that would oust them from power. .
Iran-backed groups, which defend Iran as Shiites, see Kadhim as Sadr’s man and as friendly to Tehran’s big enemy, the United States.
Iran-backed militias have led fraudulent calls in the October 10 election but have provided no evidence. Since then, their supporters have staged weeks of protests near Iraqi government buildings.
MADE IN IRAN
One Iraqi security official said the drones used were of the “quadcopter” type and that each carried a projectile containing powerful explosives capable of damaging buildings and armored vehicles.
The official added that these were the same type of Iranian-made drones and explosives used in this year’s attacks on US forces in Iraq, which Washington blames on Iran-linked militias, including Kataib Hezbollah.
The United States last month targeted Iran’s drone program with new sanctions, saying Tehran’s elite Revolutionary Guard had deployed drones against US forces, Washington’s regional allies and international ships.
Reporting by the Baghdad editorial office; Edited by Mark Heinrich
