Why India is not on Abu Dhabi green list

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi expanded its green list of places from where travelers can travel without quarantine.

Authorities added 13 new countries to the list, which now goes to 95 destinations, almost half of all countries in the world.

India, a country of more than one billion people, is clearly missing from this ever-evolving list, but does that mean people cannot travel between India and the UAE?

Not enough. This is because the UAE and India have a balloon partnership which means that travel is allowed between the two countries, without quarantine for vaccinated travelers flying straight to or from India.

However, there are some additional limitations.

Who can travel to India from the UAE?

Tourists inside a Mughal garden in Srinagar, India. EPA

India and the UAE have an air bubble agreement that allows airlines to operate flights to and from both countries.

Travel to India through this scheme is limited to specific categories of passengers. Citizens of India, Bhutan or Nepal, and foreign nationals of India and persons of Indian origin holding card holders with foreign passports may fly to India. Emirates and foreigners from other countries in Africa or South America can also fly to India, but must have a valid visa.

At the moment, tourist visas are not accepted in India, but this is set to change on Monday, November 15, when any tourist visa or e-visa issued on or after October 6 will be valid for travel.

From India to the UAE, only residents of the UAE, approved by ICA and GDRFA, as well as citizens from India, Bhutan or Nepal holding a valid visa can travel through the air corridor agreement.

Vaccinated travelers flying to Abu Dhabi from India do not need to be quarantined upon arrival but will undergo a PCR test upon arrival.

Travelers should also stay up to date on the latest flight requirements for Abu Dhabi from India. Currently, these include registration through the ICA Smart Travel Service, performing a PCR test no more than 48 hours before travel, and performing a rapid PCR test within six hours of boarding at the airport of departure.

What should I do before traveling to India from the UAE?

Passengers at the immigration counters at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. AFP

Travelers must submit a self-declaration form before traveling to India. This can be found here and must be completed for any person flying, including infants and children. After completing the form, passengers will receive an approval code that will be required before boarding each flight.

All passengers must also have a color printed copy of the self-declaration form when traveling, except when flying to Hyderabad where two copies are required.

Vaccinated travelers must upload their vaccination certificate to Air Suvidha online portal and keep a hard copy of the certificate, which must be in English.

Finally, passengers need to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phone, you can find the link here.

Depending on the country where the passengers are flying, there may be other rules to follow, e.g. in Chennai at Tamil Nadu, where passengers must apply for an electronic permit at least 48 hours before the flight.

All travelers should regularly check local regulations for their destination.

Do I need a PCR test before flying to India?

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for the Covid-19 test from an international passenger at a facility within Chennai International Airport. EPA

All travelers need a PCR test before flying to any destination in India. The test should be performed no more than 72 hours before the trip and the results should be uploaded on the online portal Air Suvidha. Infants and children should also be tested.

Travelers also need a physical copy of their negative test scores with them when traveling; Digital copies are not accepted.

Do I need to be vaccinated to fly to India?

The Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, in Amritsar. Getty Images

Travelers do not need to be vaccinated before flying to India. However, there are different rules for travelers who are fully immunized and those who are not.

India recognizes all vaccines administered in the UAE, but travelers must have completed both doses of each vaccine at least 15 days prior to travel.

What restrictions exist in India?

Tourists visit the Taj Mahal in Agra in September 2020. AFP

After landing in India, travelers must follow the established rules for the destination where they have flown, as they vary from region to region.

Vaccinated travelers arriving at any destination should self-monitor their health for 14 days upon arrival in India. Unvaccinated travelers will need to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival and then quarantine at home for seven days. Another test should be done on the eighth day.

The cost of these tests upon arrival varies depending on the airport at which passengers disembark. Mumbai has the cheapest tests, from 600 Indian rupees ($ 8), while Bangalore express tests are some of the more expensive options at 3,200 Indian rupees ($ 43) per person. Travelers arriving in Kerala and requesting a test on arrival will receive it free of charge.

All travelers may need to undergo thermal examination and should wear face masks in public places and avoid crowded areas while in India.

Which airlines fly between India and the UAE?

Airline flight attendants pose for a photo during the unveiling of a special SpiceJet Boeing 737, to celebrate India administering its billion-dollar Covid-19 vaccine. AFP

Due to air bubble restrictions, there are fewer flights operating between India and the UAE at the moment than they were before the pandemic. However, some airlines are flying between the two countries.

Etihad Airways operates from Abu Dhabi to several destinations in India, including Hyderabad, Kochi, Trivandrum and Mumbai. From Dubai, Emirates Airlines flies to several cities across India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata.

Other airlines operating in India from the UAE include flydubai, Air Arabia, IndiGo and SpiceJet.

When will India be added to Abu Dhabi’s green list?

1. Algeria. Lindsay Mackenzie for The National

It is not clear when India will be added to Abu Dhabi’s green list. The most recent update was on Sunday, and this was the first update since early October.

The Abu Dhabi authorities will continue to add or remove countries to the list that may change based on Covid-19 global developments.

Updated: November 8, 2021, 1:41 p.m.