Despite the abuse of NSO Spyware, Israel will lobby the US to protect it





JERUSALEM Hacking software sold by NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, has been used to spy on journalists, opposition groups and rights activists. There have been so many allegations of abuse that the Biden administration imposed sanctions on the company last week. But the company’s biggest supporter, the Israeli government, considers the software an essential element of its foreign policy and is lobbying in Washington to remove the company from the blacklist, two senior Israeli officials said Monday. The NSO insists that software that allows governments to remotely and secretly infiltrate a phone, monitor its location and extract its contents, aims to help countries fight organized crime and terrorism. But there has been a drumbeat of periodic abuse revelations, with Pegasus software it used to hack into political opponents’ phones in dozens of countries.

The latest accusation came on Monday, when international computer privacy experts said Pegasus had been set up against Palestinian rights activists, raising questions about whether the Israeli government itself was behind the hacking. If the new allegations are true, the case would be another example of the use of software against human rights defenders and the first known example of its use within Israel and the occupied territories. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Defense denied that Pegasus had been used to hack Palestinian phones. An NSO spokeswoman said the company did not say who used the software and did not have access to information about who the software was used against. But the fact that such reports have led to a breach of relations with the United States has alarmed the Israeli government, senior officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss issues of national security and diplomatic relations. In imposing sanctions, the U.S. Department of Commerce said the NSO had acted contrary to national security or the interests of U.S. foreign policy. If the United States is accusing the NSO of acting against its interests, officials said, then it is implicitly accusing Israel, which licenses the software, of doing the same.

Israel insists on maintaining strict control over licensing, with a review process by the Ministry of Defense set up in part to ensure that no trade deal would jeopardize Israel’s relations with the United States. The campaign to lift sanctions against the NSO and a second company, Candiru, will seek to convince the Biden administration that their activities remain of paramount importance to the two countries’ national security, officials said. They also said Israel would be willing to commit to much stricter oversight over software licensing. In addition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense review process, the global spyware market is largely unregulated. Those targeted by Pegasus spyware in the past include people close to Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi dissident and columnist killed by Saudi agents in 2018; investigative journalists in Hungary; and lawyers in Mexico. The investigation revealed that the software was used against Palestinian rights activists, first reported by the Associated Press, did not conclusively identify which government used Pegasus in this case. But that raises many questions about the role of not only the NSO but also Israel, said Adam Shapiro, a spokesman for Front Line Defenders, a Dublin-based rights group that conducted the investigation together with Amnesty International and Citizen Lab, a cyber-observer affiliated with the University of Toronto. There are just so many options that can be trusted here, said Mr. Shapiro, and the previous actions of the Israeli government raise real questions about what is happening here and serious doubts about any denial that the government makes.

The latest allegations mark the convergence of what used to be two separate diplomatic issues for Israel: the outlawing last month of six Palestinian rights groups he accused of being the frontrunner of a banned militant group that drew criticism from international affairs, and his long support for the NSO. , which operates with licenses issued by the state.

The analysis said that four of the six Palestinians whose phones were hacked were employees of illegal groups. Under Israeli government policy, Pegasus cannot be used by a foreign government against Israeli phone numbers, such as those belonging to Palestinians in illegal groups. An Israeli government agency, however, would have the authority to use the software against an Israeli number. This policy, along with the allegations in the new analysis, raised questions about whether the Israeli government had used spyware against Palestinian rights defenders. Last month, the Israeli government claimed that six Palestinian groups had raised funds for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and other countries. The groups, which have been under Israeli investigation since the beginning of this year, jointly denied the Israeli allegations.

Citing secret evidence that it has not made public, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said the groups had received donations from European countries and institutions intended for humanitarian and human rights-related activities, and instead sent them money. on the Popular Front. Officials said the definition of the six organizations was based on additional broad intelligence, including classified information provided to several intelligence services and law enforcement agencies in Europe and the United States. Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, declined to answer questions about the content of this additional and classified information, or whether it was dealing with NSO spyware. Strong and clear information was presented, linking the activities of the respective organizations with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said a Shin Bet spokesman. A May Shin Bet document summarizing part of that investigation, obtained and verified by The New York Times, provided no conclusive evidence of a conspiracy between the groups and the Popular Front. However, an Israeli official said that this summary did not detail the main evidence against the six groups. The Popular Front became popular in the 1960s when its members hijacked several passenger planes and went on to take responsibility for attacks during a Palestinian uprising in the 2000s, including the assassination of Rehavam Zeevi, an Israeli cabinet minister. Israel said members of the Popular Front controlled the finances of six illegal groups. All six groups Addameer; Al Hak; Although; Protection for International Children-Palestine; of Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees; AND Union of Agricultural Labor Commissions say they are targeted for silencing their work by reporting human rights violations. The six groups are involved in various ways in documenting abuses by Israel; by the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank; and from Hamas, which rules Gaza. They also represent Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and promote the rights of children, women and farmers.

Some of the groups gave evidence to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court, who are investigating Israeli politicians and military officials, including current Defense Minister Benny Gantz, for possible war crimes. They have often shared material and evidence with major international rights groups, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, and have been frequently quoted in the international media.

The document summarizing parts of the Shin Bets investigation was initially provided by the intelligence agency to European donor groups and US officials in a bid to convince the latter of the legitimacy of their investigations. A version of it was first revealed last week in two Israeli media. +972 and Local Call, and an American partner, tapping. But instead of detailing specific evidence against the six groups, the document focuses on allegations against a seventh organization, the Health Work Committee. It contains mostly allegations, taken during the Israeli interrogation, by two former Health Work Committee accountants, who were fired from their posts in 2019. The two accountants claimed that other illegal organizations were controlled by members of the Popular Front, but sometimes admitted that some of those allegations were based on conjecture. The Irish and Dutch governments have said that Israel has not yet provided credible evidence of links between the six groups and terrorism. But an Israeli official said the purpose of the leaked dossier was to convince Europeans and Americans of the guilt of the Health Work Committee, not the other six groups, and that more final and secret evidence about the six organizations had been given to US officials. in recent weeks.

We reject the claim that the material presented in various American entities is circumstantial and unsatisfactory, said a Shin Bet spokeswoman. Patrick Kingsley reported from Jerusalem and Ronen Bergman from Tel Aviv. Gabby Sobelman contributed reporting from Rehovot, Israel; and Myra Noveck from Jerusalem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/08/world/middleeast/nso-israel-palestinians-spyware.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos