China rules may be rewritten to allow Xi Jinping to stay longer as leaderExBulletin
China’s leadership is ready to pass a change that sets the stage for Xi Jinping to continue ruling after the end of his second term as Communist Party chief next year.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
China’s communist leaders meet in Beijing this week. Expect the 400 members of the party’s Central Committee to pave the way for Xi Jinping to remain China’s leader, even if it requires them to rewrite a recent history. John Ruwitch and NPR reports.
JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Only twice in its hundred years has the Communist Party of China issued what it calls resolutions on history – official interpretations of its past. The first was in 1945. Susanne Weigelin-Schwiedrzik, a Communist Party historiography expert at the University of Vienna, says she strengthened Mao Zedong’s position as leader.
SUSANNE WEIGELIN-SCHWIEDRZIK: To show that Mao Zedong’s thinking was not just a theoretical framework that could be right or wrong, they then used the history of the party to show that as long as Mao Zedong Duni had not been the leading figure, the party. was going from one problem to another.
RUWITCH: Weigelin-Schwiedrzik says the resolution set the stage for Mao to take China in the direction he wanted. After he died, she says, a second resolution on history was devised to put in the background his catastrophic policies, such as the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution. Mao had been a great leader of the revolution, he said.
WEIGELIN-SCHWIEDRZIK: But since 1949, he actually had no plan that he could use to establish socialism in China.
RUWITCH: This resolution allowed Deng Xiaoping to lead the country in a new direction of economic reform and openness. Now the party is ready to adopt a third resolution on history. The objective of this? To elevate Xi Jinping and create an official narrative around him that makes it easier for him to retain power.
JUDE BLANCHETTE: Saying that Chapter 1 was Mao, Chapter 2 was Deng, and now it is in the third chapter.
RUWITCH: Jude Blanchette is a Chinese policy specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
BLANCHETTE: This will now be a meeting of monumental proportions for the Xi era, because the solution of history, like most of history, does not look back, but look forward.
VICTOR SEE: So he is eager to reshape Chinese society, Chinese economy, in a way he wants.
RUWITCH: Victor Shih is an expert on Chinese elite politics at the University of California, San Diego. He says Xi Jinping wants to rectify the inequalities that emerged from the last four decades of frightening growth by putting the party back at the center of Chinese life. He also wants China to return to what many believe is its deserved place on the international stage.
SEE: I think he, along with many educated people in his generation, still strongly share this nationalist vision to see China rise again as the world’s leading power.
RUWITCH: Analysts say Xi is likely to get a green light to continue as China’s top leader at a party congress next year. The history resolution should help by describing him as equal to Maon and Deng. But Vivian Zhan, who teaches at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, says removing mandate limits and concentrating power as Xi has done comes at a cost.
VIVIAN ZHAN: For ordinary Chinese citizens, in fact they do not care so much. But for the elites, they probably have their thoughts. And of course there is a lot of doubt and criticism about this move.
RUWITCH: Blanchette of the Center for Strategic and International Studies says that while a third term may seem like a strong blow to Xi, there is still a year ahead of the party congress and much could happen.
BLANCHETTE: There is nothing iron or certain in authoritarian politics.
RUWITCH: And this is a lesson that Xi Jinping has definitely learned from history.
John Ruwitch, NPR News.
(HELLO METEOR TINGURE “RED ELEVATION”)
https://www.npr.org/2021/11/08/1053442954/chinas-rules-may-be-rewritten-to-allow-xi-jinping-to-stay-on-longer-as-leader
