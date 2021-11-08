Active COVID-19 cases dropped to 1,527 as Saskatchewan adds 1 new death





The death toll in Saskatchewans CoVID-19 rose by one to 873 on Monday as 100 new infections were added. The last person to test positive for the virus was in the 80-year-old age group. According to the provincial government dashboard, the total number of infection in the province is up to 78,824. Of the new cases, the provincial government said 62 were unvaccinated, involving 29 children under the age of 12. Read more: Evidence of COVID-19 vaccination required to visit Saskatchewan hospitals, LTC homes starting November 8 The active infections of the provinces were reduced, now to 1,527. This is the lowest figure since August 21 when there were 1478 cases. Hospitals in the province are currently providing care to 191 patients with COVID-19: 140 receiving hospital care and 51 are in the ICU. As of Thursday, 67 percent of hospitalized patients had not been fully vaccinated. The story goes down the ad There are 18 Saskatchewan residents in the ICU outside the province, according to officials. The number of people cured of the virus has increased by 237 to a total of 76,424. According to the dashboard, on November 7, 1297 tests for COVID-19 were performed. So far 1241642 tests have been performed in the province. The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,688,004. Read more: Canadian travelers flock across U.S. border as land travel restrictions lifted Government officials announced that as of Monday, 80 percent of qualified Saskatchewan residents have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The seven-day average of new daily infections dropped to 149 from 153 on November 7th. According to the government, this average is 70 percent lower than its peak at the end of September, shortly after proof of vaccination policy was introduced. Evidence of Saskatchewan immunization policy has increased our vaccination rates against COVID-19 in recent weeks and I appreciate every person who made the choice to protect themselves and their loved ones against the serious disease COVID-19, said Health Minister Paul Merriman in a press release. . COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe, effective and the best means available to reduce transmission rates in the province. The story goes down the ad Officials said vaccinations should continue to reduce transmission, protect children who currently cannot be vaccinated and those at higher risk for serious illness, and maintain the capacity of health care.















