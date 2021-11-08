Pakistan agrees to one-month ‘full ceasefire’ with local Taliban militants





Overview of Pakistani and Taliban flags at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, 27 August 2021. REUTERS / Saeed Ali Achakzai / File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Pakistan and local Taliban militants have agreed on a one-month ceasefire that could be extended if both sides agree, spokesmen said on Monday, opening up the possibility of a fuller peace deal. to help end years of bleeding. The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban and has fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad and rule the 220 million-strong South Asian nation. of Islamic Sharia. the law. There have been many failed attempts to reach peace agreements in the past. The latest talks opened after the Afghan Taliban won in August, and the two sides met across the border in Afghanistan, with the help of Afghan Taliban leaders. “The government of Pakistan and Pakistan banned by Tehreek-e-Taliban have agreed on a full ceasefire,” Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement, adding that the ceasefire would be extended as talks progressed. Best known in the West for attempting to assassinate Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate for her work in promoting girls’ education, the TTP has killed thousands of military and civilian personnel over the years in bombings and suicide attacks. Among its attacks was a 2014 attack on a military school in Peshawar, near the border with Afghanistan, in which 149 people were killed, including 132 children. As of Saturday, she claimed a bomb blast that killed four soldiers and wounded another in the North Waziristan tribal district. He said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of four of its fighters two days ago. Chaudhry said the ceasefire agreement would be in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and would guarantee state sovereignty and national integrity. The TTP, which sources said had demanded the release of a number of prisoners as a condition for full ceasefire negotiations, said it was “ready for a dialogue that will lead to lasting peace in the country”. He said the ceasefire will take effect on Tuesday and will last until December 9 and could be extended if both sides agree. Special committees were set up in an effort to draft the negotiation process. The deal comes days after the government in Islamabad reached an agreement with another militant group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan or TLP, after weeks of violent clashes. Read more The TTP, which is on a US State Department list of foreign terrorist organizations, has carried out a brutal campaign of repression in tribal districts along the Afghan-Pakistani border, including public beatings and executions to enforce its version of strict of Sharia. The group was badly weakened by Pakistani military offensives, which drove it from its stronghold in tribal districts, but is estimated to control about 4,000-5,000 fighters, many stationed across the border in Afghanistan. Both Pakistan and the former Western-backed government in Kabul regularly accuse each other of providing shelter to Taliban groups and allowing them to carry out cross-border attacks. Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, Saud Mahsud in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Nick Macfie and Bernadette Baum Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

