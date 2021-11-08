Crisis worsens on Poland-Belarus border as migrants gather and troops mobilized





In the latest one-week border migration crisis, the head of the Polish border guard said groups of people were trying to cross the border Monday evening.

“The situation at the border is difficult. Numerous groups of migrants have been brought to the border. Efforts are being made to cross the border,” said Ewelina Szczepaska, adding that she was convinced that Polish forces could cope with the situation.

Poland’s Defense Ministry said earlier Monday on Twitter that “a group of migrants is currently located near Kuznica”. The post was accompanied by aerial footage showing large crowds gathering on the Belarusian side of the border. The ministry later added: “Currently, migrants have set up camp in the Kuznica region. They are constantly guarded by Belarusian services.”

The spokesman for the headquarters of the Polish border guard, Micha Tokarczyk, told CNN: “Belarusian services are moving large groups of migrants to the Polish border. We are waiting for their further movement and are prepared for any scenario.”

In a subsequent statement, Tokarczyk specified that there are currently about 4,500 border guards and about 9,500 Polish army soldiers stationed at the border, while “a group of several thousand immigrants is heading towards the Polish border”. The State Border Committee of Belarus, which is responsible for the country’s external borders, said migrants near the border want to enter Poland as refugees and pose no security threat. or growing number of people have crossed the Polish border illegally from Belarus in recent weeks. According to Tokarczyk, more than 30,000 migrants have tried to enter the country since August. Leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has previously been accused of a migrant crisis at the border by the prime ministers of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania’s neighbors, prompting Poland to pass a bill in October on building a wall along the border with Belarus. European officials have also accused Belarus of encouraging people to cross illegally into Poland and other European Union neighbors as part of efforts to put pressure on the bloc over the comprehensive sanctions it imposed on Minsk in June. EU, US and British sanctions were a coordinated response to the Lukashenko government’s forced downsizing of a Ryanair flight and the arrest of a opposition journalists on board, as well as “continuous repression” in the former Soviet state. The collision of the border crisis In another Twitter post Monday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said thousands of soldiers were “prepared to defend the Polish border”. “More than 12,000 people are on duty at the border … We have raised the state of readiness,” Blaszczak wrote. Meanwhile, the Polish Territorial Defense Forces in a Twitter post also said it was increasing its level of readiness to support border guards, adding: “Soldiers! Check your equipment and communication equipment, notify your employers and families.” The Polish Ministry of Interior and Administration said earlier on Twitter that migrants on the Belarusian side have been detained so far on Monday and that the situation in Kuznica is under control. He posted a video showing Polish police and other armed personnel standing near a barbed wire fence with migrants on the Belarusian side. Meanwhile, an urgent government meeting on the crisis gathered amid rising tensions, according to the interior ministry. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook: “The border of the Republic of Poland is not just a map line. It is sacred – the blood of Poles was shed from generation to generation to protect it!” Lithuania, which shares a border with Poland and Belarus, said it was redeploying troops as tensions continued to escalate, according to the State Service of the Lithuanian Border Guard and reported by LRT, the Lithuanian public broadcaster. “We are preparing for all possible scenarios,” public broadcaster Rustamas Liubajevas, head of Lithuania’s border guard, was quoted as saying. Belarusian opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya demanded a strong response from the EU and the United Nations. “Belarus regime escalates border crisis – migrants are pushed to the EU border by armed men,” she wrote on Twitter. “Smuggling, violence and ill-treatment of migrants must be stopped.” Belarus reaction President Lukashenko’s government has repeatedly denied that it has created an immigrant crisis, blaming the West for the deportation and treatment of migrants. CNN has contacted the Belarusian government for comment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday defended the handling of the issue of migrants from Minsk, saying Belarus was taking all necessary measures to act legally. The State Border Committee of Belarus also said in a statement on Facebook: “Foreigners located near the border with Poland declare their intention to enter the territory of a neighboring country and exercise their right to apply for the status of “Refugees in the EU. All these people, including women and children, do not pose a threat to security and do not behave aggressively.” The State Border Committee of Belarus added that it did not rule out provocation from the Polish side. “Given the statements of Polish officials about the concentration of armed forces and equipment near the border, we do not rule out provocative actions by the Polish side aimed at justifying the use of physical force and special means against refugees.” In a later statement, the Committee added: “The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border remains extremely tense. More than 2,000 refugees, including a significant number of women and children, are facing Polish barriers along the border. … Refugees repeatedly “They tried to inform the Polish side that they had left their countries because their lives were in danger.” He then accused Polish security forces of placing tear gas on migrants and using “aviation to exert psychological pressure”, prompting some of them to attack Polish barriers. Charities say migrants face grueling conditions trying to cross the border from Belarus in cold weather with lack of food and medical care. Polish authorities say seven migrants have been found dead on the Polish border, with reports of more deaths in Belarus. Humanitarian groups also accuse Poland’s ruling nationalists of violating international asylum law by forcing migrants to return to Belarus instead of accepting their protection requests. Poland says its actions are legal.

CNN Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Allegra Goodwin and Eliza Mackintosh contributed to this report.

