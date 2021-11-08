Mr. Speaker, with permission, I want to make a statement on the horrific crimes committed by David Fuller and the next steps of governments.

In recent days, the courts have heard of a series of shocking and lewd acts by David Fullers. The legal process is ongoing, as you said, Mr. President.

David Fuller has not yet been convicted, so there are a few things I would be inappropriate to talk about at the moment.

I am sure the Chamber will understand why most of my statement will focus on the steps being taken in response to these crimes and not on the crimes themselves.

But before I do that, I will briefly update the Chamber on this shocking case.

In December last year, David Fuller was charged with the murder of two young girls, Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, in the Tunbridge Wells area of ​​Kent in 1987.

Last week he pleaded guilty to their murders.

My thoughts, and I am sure the thoughts of the whole House, are with the family and friends of Wendy and Caroline. In addition, the Kent and Essex Serious Crimes Directorate conducted an investigation into his violations on the hospital premises, between 2008 and 2020.

As a result, Fuller was charged with a series of shocking offenses, including sexual offenses committed in the hospital morgue.

And he has also pleaded guilty to these offenses.

Since the sentence has not yet been served, it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the present case. But I will say this, in light of what has happened, the Secretary of Justice will consider whether the punishment that is currently available for such serious sexual offenses is appropriate.

Mr. President, it took months of hard work to uncover the extent of this human offense.

And the fact that these violations occurred in a hospital, a place where we should all feel safe and free from harm, makes this case even more appalling.

This has been an extremely disturbing investigation and I would like to thank the Police for their diligent and sensitive approach.

They have shown maximum professionalism in the most disturbing circumstances and I would like to thank them for their work.

I would also like to thank the NHS Trust Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells for working so closely with the Police.

Mr. Chairman, officers have tragically found evidence of 100 victims.

Of these victims, 81 have been officially identified and specially trained family liaison officers have supported their families.

Any family of a known victim has been contacted.

We have worked closely with the Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and the NHS Trust to ensure that those families directly affected receive the 24/7 support they need, including access to dedicated case staff and support and mental health counseling.

If anyone else is concerned that he or their loved ones may be a victim or has any further information, they should search online for the Great Incident Police Portal and choose Kent Police and Operation Sandpiper. I know how disturbing the details of these crimes will be for many people.

The local NHS Trust has set up agreements to support affected staff.

And regardless of whether anyone is directly affected by these violations or not, they can access the resources on the My Support Space website.

Mr. President, this is a deeply disturbing case, which has involved disturbing violations within our health service. The victims are not only those family members and friends who have been abused in these most horrible ways, but also those who have been left behind.

People who have already experienced such a loss and now experience unimaginable pain and anger.

They too are victims.

Although we look at exactly what happened as Secretary of State for Health and Social Welfare, I want to apologize to the friends and families of all the victims for the crimes committed under the care of the NHS and for the injuries and suffering they are feeling.

Mr. President, I know that no forgiveness can undo the pain and suffering caused by these deeds.

But with such serious issues of dignity and security, we have a duty to look at what happened in detail and make sure it never happens again.

So I would like to update the Chamber on the steps it was taking.

First, NHS England has written to all NHS Trusts requesting that morgue access and posthumous activities be reviewed against current guidelines by the Human Tissue Authority.

The Trust has also been asked to review their ways of working and take a number of additional steps, including ensuring that they have effective CCTV coverage, that entry and access points are controlled by sliding access, and that proper DBS and risk assessments are being made.

NHS England will report directly to me with assurance that these measures have been taken.

To be sure that the highest standards are being followed and that were maintaining safety and respecting the dignity of the deceased.

Subsequently, the Local Trust has taken its steps.

They have already conducted a review by mortgage practice colleagues and the Trust has initiated an independent investigation into these specific offenses.

I would like to thank the Trust for its leadership for the prompt initial work to set up the investigation.

But Mr. President, given the scale and nature of these sexual offenses, I believe we need to go further.

Today, I can announce that I am replacing the Trust Investigation with an Independent Investigation.

The investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the violations committed in the hospital and their national implications.

It will help us understand how these breaches occurred without being detected in the Trust, identify any areas where early action by this Trust was needed, and then consider broader national issues, including the NHS. I have appointed Sir Jonathan Michael to head this investigation.

Sir Jonathan is an experienced NHS chief executive.

He is a member of the Royal College of Physicians and former Chief Executive Officer of three NHS hospital trusts. He had led the Trust investigation and will be able to build on some of the work he has already done. The investigation will be independent and will report to me as Secretary of State.

Ive asked Sir Jonathan to divide his Inquiry into two parts.

First: an interim report, which I requested at the beginning of the new year.

Second, a final report, looking at the broader national landscape and broader lessons for the NHS and other settings.

We will publish the terms of reference in due course and I have also asked Sir Jonathan to discuss with other families and parties to contribute to that process.

Sir Jonathans’s findings will be public and they will be published.

Mr. President, we have a responsibility to all those affected by these shocking crimes.

To do justice to those we have lost and those who are still left behind in their shock and grief.

Nothing we can say in this country will undo the damage that has been done, but we must act to make sure that such a thing never happens again.

I commend this statement to the House.