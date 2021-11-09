International
Covid-19: 125 new cases in Delta eruption as restrictions set to ease in Auckland
There have been 125 cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, in Auckland, Northland and Waikato.
The Ministry of Health issued the update in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Of the new cases, 117 are in Auckland, six are in Northland and two are in Waikato.
The report for Northland includes five cases announced Monday but are not included in the total of those days as they were reported to the ministry after its breakpoint at 9am.
There are 79 people in Auckland hospitals with Covid-19 on Tuesday, up from 81 on Monday.
A six-week-old baby who was in hospital in Whangrei has been released.
A previously reported case, which was isolated at home, was hospitalized at Whangrei Hospital for overnight observation, but has since been released.
Of those in the hospital, 40 cases (51 percent) were either unvaccinated or unqualified. Ten (13 percent) are partially vaccinated (more than 14 days from their first doses); 15 (19 percent) were partially vaccinated (within 14 days of their second dose).
Two people who were fully vaccinated more than 14 days before the case (2 percent) were hospitalized and eight (10 percent) were fully vaccinated within 14 days of the start of the case.
Four other cases (5 percent) are unknown.
The average age of hospitalized is 51 years old.
There is a case at Waikato Hospital of a non-Covid related condition.
Fifty-nine new cases have not yet been linked to an existing case. In the last 14 days, 695 cases have not been linked.
Comes after Auckland is set to move to step 2 of alarm level 3 restrictions from midnight tonight; Upper Northland will move from level 3 to level 2 from 23:59 on Thursday.
Testing was conducted for residents and staff of the Rosaria Vacation Home on the outskirts of Avondale Auckland after one resident tested positive for Covid-19.
All results obtained for residents and other staff are currently negative, with four other test results expected during the day.
It is not yet clear how Covid-19 entered the facility.
The ministry is urging people living on the outskirts of Auckland, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, to be tested.
These include Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Mngere.
Public health staff are supporting 2353 people to isolate themselves at home in Auckland, including 1199 positive cases in 934 families.
The number of Covid-19 cases related to the Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson remains at 24 20 residents and four staff. Seven Covid-positive residents are receiving ward-level care at the hospital.
Two previously reported community cases in Auckland have been reallocated to the Northland County Health Board.
Two of yesterday’s border-related cases aboard a ship that recently arrived in Bluff have been classified as historic. There is therefore no risk to other crew or port staff.
The two new cases in Waikato reported Tuesday are in Hamilton. One was a known contact already in isolation, the other is still unrelated and under investigation.
Of the cases reported Monday, 49 have exposure events.
The new cases bring the total number of Delta eruptions to date to 4666.
Of these, 4452 have been to Auckland; 165 in Waikato; 17 in Wellington (all healed); 27 in Northland; a recovered case in Nelson / Marlborough; and four active cases in Canterbury.
Meanwhile, 21,192 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine consisting of 5,103 first doses and 16,089 second doses were administered across the country yesterday.
To date, 89 per cent of New Zealanders have received the first dose and 79 per cent have been fully vaccinated.
Just over 6330 doses were given in Auckland on Monday, including 1428 first doses and 4909 second doses.
Public health teams are managing 4318 contacts. Of these, 76 percent received a call from contact trackers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 71 percent returned at least one test result.
More than 17,480 Covid swabs have been taken across the country in the last 24 hours, 13,543 of which were in Auckland.
There were no unexpected new discoveries of Covid-19 in wastewater to report.
