Global investigation reaches 5 arrests for high profile ransomware ‘families’ with Calgary help





A complex global investigation into a ransomware network has resulted in numerous arrests, says Calgary police, who took on an important role. They, along with the RCMP, are now offering warnings to potential future victims. Europol on Monday announced the arrest of five people believed to be linked to Operation GoldDust. The investigation into several high-profile ransomware “families” has been led by the European Union Law Enforcement Cooperation Agency. The detainees are suspected of 7000 ransomware infections worldwide. Canadian investigators estimate 600 infections occurring in Canada, Calgary police said in a press release. Ransomware which includes malicious software that accesses and prevents the use of critical computer files followed by a request for payment to restore those files is considered a major global problem that requires complex investigations and cooperation in many police agencies. The Canadian component of Operation GoldDust began in January last year. Led by numerous RCMP units and the Calgary Police Service (CPS), he targeted a syndicate known as REvil also called the Sodinokibi family. RE allegedly provided malware, or malware, to other groups that used it “to encrypt or steal a victim’s data and extort it for money in exchange for data recovery,” police said. Canadian intelligence led to the discovery of connected computer infrastructure in Europe, Asia and Canada. Prosecutions will be handled by several European countries and the United States. “Although these arrests took place thousands of miles away, the crimes committed by these suspects had a very real impact on citizens in Calgary and across Canada,” Insp said. Phil Hoetger of CPS technical investigation section. RCMP says it is important to come forward after an attack. “People and organizations can also help, by learning how to protect yourself and reporting it to the local police. It is not a shame to be a victim. The police are here to help and your reports can help destroy criminals, networks and their assets, “said Chris Lynamof, national cybercrime coordination unit RCMP (NC3). Police are urging potential victims to report to law enforcement as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center, oronline or by phone (1-888-495-8501). Police also warn against paying bonuses because there is no guarantee that data will be restored and the payment of funds will “support criminal activity, encourage perpetrators to target more victims and provide an incentive for others to get involved” in this illegal activity “.

