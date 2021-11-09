Restrictions have been eased for international passengers at Charlotte Douglas Airport





CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) Reunions took place Monday in the international arrivals area of ​​Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, for the first time in almost two years. To get to that point, there has been a constant anxiety, insecurity and fear of a pandemic. Even then those moments did not come without work. Complete disaster: Residents near the Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville continue to call for traffic relief

“My nerves have been hit,” said Amy Varn, who was waiting for her mother-in-law, who lives in France, to arrive on a flight from Germany. “My husband and I were just saying we were shaking from expectations.” Hidden Valley residents in the historic Black Quarter fighting for their vote

Varn accepted a checklist of things that had to happen for the reunion to even happen. “It was definitely shocking,” Varn said. “You have to make sure you mark your I and cross your T’s.” Starting Monday, a previous rule restricting specific places and circumstances was repealed. In its place is a new requirement for foreign travelers seeking vaccinations. Foreign travelers over the age of 18 will need to be fully vaccinated and also submit a negative COVID test before their flight to the United States. Children under 18 who are foreign travelers should not be vaccinated, but will also be tested. What is happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and receive the latest news sent directly to your inbox There are a few exceptions to the rules – namely medical reasons, which will require proof. Countries that are also not on the vaccination rate will also be allowed to fly to the United States, but passengers will need to test a negative COVID test within 24 hours of their flight. For those we spoke to when they arrived in the United States, they said the requests were a small price to pay to reunite with loved ones.

