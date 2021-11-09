US reopens for international travel, allows happy mergers :: WRAL.com

– Parents carried children born while they were confined abroad. The long-separated couple kissed and the grandparents hugged the grandchildren who had doubled in age.

The U.S. fully reopened to many international travelers vaccinated Monday, allowing family and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak and providing a boost to the pandemic-ravaged travel industry. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.

Octavio Alvarez and his 14-year-old daughter were chained across a pedestrian crossing in San Diego in less than 15 minutes en route to visit his mother-in-law in California.

It’s a great feeling, said Alvarez, 43, who lives in Ensenada, Mexico, a two-hour drive from San Diego. Prior to the pandemic, his family visited California twice a month. The emotional cost of border restrictions was very high, he added.

U.S. citizens and permanent residents were always allowed to enter the U.S., but travel bans barred tourists, barred business travelers, and often kept families apart. Travelers must have proof of vaccination and a negative test for COVID-19.

I think a lot of people have been looking forward to this day, ”said Eileen Bigelow, Vermont area port director for Customs and Border Protection. They see it as a light at the end of the tunnel for a return to normalcy.

There were many long hugs at airports from coast to coast. At Newark International Airport in New Jersey, Nirmit Shelat repeatedly hugged his girlfriend, Jolly Dave, after she arrived from India, ending their nine-month separation. She was on her first flight abroad to the United States.

“I can not even explain in my own words how happy I am,” said Dave.

Gaye Camara, who lives in France, last saw her husband in New York in January 2020, unaware that it would be 21 months before they could hold each other again.

I will jump into his arms, kiss him, touch him, said Camara, 40, as she wheeled her suitcases through Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, where the buzzing crowds resembled those before the pandemic, except for the masks of facial.

On the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada, where traveling back and forth was a pre-pandemic lifestyle, reopening brought relief. Shopping malls, restaurants and shops in U.S. border towns were destroyed by a lack of visitors from Mexico.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, surrounded by U.S. and Mexican officials at a festive press conference at the San Ysidro Passage, said the economic losses were huge and the severance of family ties was immeasurable.

Retail sales in San Ysidro fell about 75% from pre-COVID levels, forcing nearly 300 businesses to close.

Edith Aguirre from Tijuana quit her job to go shopping in San Diego. Loud with laughter, she received a gift bag from a duty-free store at the San Diego border crossing. She was a regular at SeaWorld in San Diego and last came to the US to celebrate her 50th birthday at Disneyland in February 2020.

It was very tiring, she said of interrupting her cross-border life.

Sales fell by half at the Davids Western Wear store in Nogales, Arizona, which makes popular boots among Mexicans.

Owner David Moore hopes his specialty products will attract customers, but he said that will not happen overnight. Many Mexicans are still trying to renew expired visas amid a backlog. Those who come may be disappointed when they find the shelves empty due to supply chain problems.

“I really do not think Mexican shoppers will meet hordes because they are now used to buying a lot of products they need in Mexico,” he said.

David Jerome, president and CEO of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce on the Mexican border in Texas, said: It will not return as soon as it closed.

“However, we felt like we were turning our neighbors around and we were happy to get people back to work,” Jerome said.

Across the Canadian border, cross-border hockey rivalries were overturned by travel restrictions. Churches that had members on both sides of the border suddenly broke away from each other.

But on Monday, border traffic resumed quickly.

At Vermont’s busiest international crossing with Canada, U.S. border agents said they began noticing an increase in border crossings shortly after midnight. By mid-morning, traffic seemed steady.

Passengers at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, one of the busiest northern border crossings, found a 2-hour wait at 2 a.m., officials said, though within hours traffic was flowing more freely. The bridge typically handles about 2 million passenger vehicles from Fort Erie, Ontario, each year, many of them destined for regional malls, ski slopes, and sporting events. Volume fell by more than 90% during the pandemic.

River Robinsons’ American partner was unable to be in Canada for the birth of their son 17 months ago. She was thrilled to hear about the US reopening and planned to take the baby to the US for Thanksgiving.

It is madness to think he has another side of the family he has not even met yet, said Robinson, who lives in St. Louis. Thomas, Ontario.

Airlines are preparing for increased activity especially from Europe following the pandemic and the resulting restrictions that caused the decline in international travel.

The 28 European countries that were banned accounted for 37% of overseas visitors in 2019, according to the U.S. Travel Association. As the reopening takes effect, carriers are increasing flights between the UK and US by 21% this month compared to last month, according to data from travel and analytics firm Cirium.

As a sign of the great importance of transatlantic travel for airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic celebrated the reopening by synchronizing the departures of their early morning flights to New York on parallel runways at London Heathrow Airport.

Maria Giribet, 74, who lives on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, left for San Francisco, where she planned to strangle her twin grandchildren after losing half their lives. Gabriel and David are now 3 years old.

The US will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those in use in the US This is a relief to many in Canada, where the AstraZeneca vaccine is widely used.

But millions of people around the world who were vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, Chinas CanSino or other non-WHO-approved injections will not be able to travel to the US.

Testing and quarantine requirements remained a hindrance for others. A mobile test truck was parked near the Peace Bridge in New York, promising results in 30 minutes for $ 225 and the results of the next day for $ 160.

Marcela Picone, 39, from the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, has been waiting for the day when her fiancé and father of her 2 and 3 year old children can visit from Stoney Creek, Ontario. But his 15-year-old son would have to miss school to be quarantined upon their return if they traveled.

He is the father of two American children, “she said.” He should have had the right to come to this country for all 19 months.

Thompson reported from Buffalo, New York. Associated Press writers John Leicester in Paris, Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee, Wilson Ring in Highgate Springs, Vermont, Anita Snow in Phoenix, Rob Gillies in Toronto, and Ted Shaffrey in Newark, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

