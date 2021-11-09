The Justice Department charges two for the international ransomware crackdown

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it had taken action against two individuals accused of using REvil ransomware to attack U.S. businesses and government agencies.

In a press release, DD said he had accused a Ukrainian with numerous ransomware attacks, including an attack in July this year against remote management software company Kaseya.

It had also seized $ 6 million in tracked funds for alleged ransomware payments received by a Russian accused of launching REvil attacks against several entities.

“Cybercrime is a serious threat to our country: to our personal security, to the health of our economy and to our national security,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“Our message today is clear. The United States, together with our allies, will do everything in our power to identify the perpetrators of ransomware attacks, bring them to justice, and recover the funds they owe.” stolen from their victims, “Garland continued.

WHY IT MATTERS

Ransomware REvil has sparked alarms for cybersecurity healthcare experts, even after the group appeared to have disappeared earlier this year. In June, a hospital attack attributed to the group potentially exposed the information of 1.3 million people.

The DOJ indictments on Monday relate to two hackers accused of using ransomware to target US organizations: a 22-year-old Ukrainian named Yaroslav Vasinskyi and a 28-year-old Russian named Yevgeniy Polyanin.

The agency has accused Vasinskyi of putting the malicious REvil code across a Kaseya product, eventually setting endpoints in Kaseya customer networks. On the other hand, ransomware was executed on those computers.

He is suspected of attacking about 2,500 targets and collecting $ 2.3 million in ransom, according to CNBC.

Vasinkyi, who was arrested in Poland in October, faces 115 years in prison. The US has demanded that he be extradited.

Polyanin, meanwhile, is believed to still be abroad, DD said. He faces 145 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Romanian authorities also announced Monday that they had arrested two individuals suspected of involvement in 5,000 REvil ransomware infections.

This was in addition to Vasinskyi and two other REvil associates arrested since February 2021.

“The arrest of Yaroslav Vasinsky, the charges against Yevgeniy Polyanin and the seizure of $ 6.1 million of his assets, and the arrest of two other Sodinokibi / REvil actors in Romania are the culmination of close cooperation with our international government, the US and especially our private sector. . partners, “said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement.

“The FBI has worked creatively and relentlessly to crack down on criminal hackers after Sodinokibi / REvil,” he added.

“Ransomware groups like them pose a serious and unacceptable threat to our security and our economic well-being. We will continue to widely target actors and their facilitators, their infrastructure and their money, wherever they may be in the world.” said Wray. .

THE BIGGEST TREND

The administration of President Joe Biden has taken a no-nonsense approach to cyber attacks. This summer, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hinted that military action could be on the table when it comes to a ransomware response.

The Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Agency last week also ordered federal agencies to fix known flaws that carry “significant risk” to many federal businesses within the next few weeks.

NO RECORD

“These two defendants set up some of the most virulent internet codes, authorized by REvil, to hijack victims’ computers,” Acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham of the Texas District of Texas said in a statement regarding Vasinskyi and Polyanin.

“Within a few months, the Justice Department identified the perpetrators, made an arrest and seized a considerable amount of money. The department will dig into the darkest corners of the internet and the farthest corners of the globe to track down cybercriminals,” he said. .

Kat Jercich is the senior editor of Healthcare IT News.

Tweet: @kjercich

Email: [email protected]

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.