Saudi Arabia’s climate plan relies on more oil

Saudi Arabia says it wants to join the global fight against climate change by drilling for more oil.

Instead of cutting production of fossil fuels that contribute most to global warming, the Gulf kingdom wants to use more of them to reduce emissions.

The idea is to help Saudi Arabia raise money for emission reduction technologies, such as carbon capture, which would allow the oil-dependent country to continue to run its platforms. The key to this strategy is Saudi Arabia’s continued export of oil worldwide, a proven money maker that would not affect Saudi Arabia’s recent promise to reduce its emissions to zero by 2060.

Because according to international standards, these oil exports would be counted as emissions for the importing country and not for Saudi Arabia.

The plan has been met with skepticism by international activists and analysts, who say the world needs to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels as soon as possible in order to avoid increasingly severe storms, floods and heat. that global warming brings.

It’s a strange dichotomy, said Jim Krane, an energy research fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. Its success in achieving this goal depends on the continued use of oil by the rest of the world.

But Saudi Arabia is limited in its options.

Revenue from oil withdrawn by national oil company Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) contribute about 60 percent of the government budget.

And so Saudi Arabia finds itself in a difficult situation when international officials gather to talk about global warming, as they are now doing in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021. Much of the discussion has focused on creating a path to the end of fossil fuels.

I think they understand that they can not rely on oil forever. At some point it will end, said Ellen Wald, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center and author of “Saudi, Inc.” But they definitely have a long look.

Saudi Arabia’s new position on climate change represents a change, at least rhetorically, from its previous position on the issue.

Saudi Arabia has long lobbied to change or delete the language that would go against its national interests. And it has sought to delay decisions at past UN climate conferences in its favor (Climatic wire, 23 October 2018).

A recent leak of documents received from discovered, a Greenpeace division, showed that Saudi Arabia and other climate-polluting countries tried to soften the language in a forthcoming UN climate report calling for a rapid removal of fossil fuels.

But the risk of global warming is becoming increasingly difficult to dispel even for an oil state like Saudi Arabia.

More than a third of Saudi Arabia’s land surface is desert, and rising temperatures will threaten water supplies, turn deadly heat waves and could make large parts of the country and the Gulf region uninhabitable.

A new carbon cycle

A Saudi Aramco employee and a photographer walk into the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia in June. Aramco officials said Khurais could generate electricity from waste heat to reduce emissions. | AP Photo / Amr Nabil

Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil is deep.

Not only does oil revenue fund more than half of the government budget, but Saudi Arabia argues it needs that money to fund its energy transition and to support the research and development of new climate-friendly technologies.

In addition to exporting oil, it continues to burn it to produce energy.

Last places climatic plans aims to reduce, avoid and eliminate 278 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year by 2030, more than double the previous target. To help get there, it plans to increase renewable energy to 50 percent of its electricity mix by 2030, from less than 1 percent currently.

Much of his plan also depends on a proposed circular carbon economy, where hydrocarbons will either be recycled, removed or reused. Achieving this goal would require a large scaling up of carbon capture capacity.

The total amount of carbon dioxide removed from the air by current carbon capture projects is in the tens of thousands of tons, compared to the hundreds of millions of tons produced by these petrostates, said Zeke Hausfather, director of climate and energy at the Breakthrough Institute.

And capturing that carbon and removing it is very, very expensive about $ 600 per ton.

You may have a state that still produces oil and compensates for it by removing carbon in a net zero world, but calling that state a petro-state would be a problem, simply because there will probably not be enough demand for oil globally. in 2050 or of course in 2070 to make it the center of a country economy, Hausfather said.

Saudi Arabia is not the only country that supports its climate targets on such technology. The White House long-term climate strategy also relies heavily on carbon sequestration (Climatic wire, November 2).

Officials in Saudi Arabia are working to diversify part of its economy, such as building tourism and financial services. It could also benefit from the growing demand for carbon offsets if it can quickly increase its carbon capture capacity. But I still do not give up oil.

“In fact, the implementation of his climate commitments is conditioned by his ability to continue selling fossil fuels to finance his transformation,” Karim Elgendy, an associate at Chatham House, wrote in an email.

It’s a promise he thinks should be taken seriously.

The view of Saudi Arabia and Aramcos is that even if everyone switches to electric vehicles which they do not think is likely, the world will still need oil and petroleum products because all these things you need, say , make a really light airplane that will fly. using a battery, you need plastic. And plastic comes from petrochemicals, said Wald, an associate of the Atlantic Council.

Even if demand for oil in the developed world can be reduced, Wald added, Aramco sees large markets for its products in China, India and across Africa.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not attend the leaders’ summit at the start of last week’s talks in Glasgow. But he hosted a green forum last week in Riyadh attended by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

It was there that he announced the net zero target for 2060 and committed $ 186 billion in public investment toward achieving that target.

Aramco has set an even more ambitious net zero target for 2050, but that target does not include indirect emissions, such as the burning of fuel it sells.

Rising demand and insufficient supply have pushed up oil prices this year. Aramco is planning to increase oil production from 12 million to 13 million barrels per day in the coming years to take advantage of a growing market gap as other major oil companies plan to ease production.

However, Climate Action Tracker lists Saudi Arabia’s recent targets as highly inadequate, saying its current diversification plans do not adequately address scenarios in which global oil consumption falls sharply in the coming decades.

While governments will rely on a level of carbon offsets to reach net zero, it should be as limited as possible, said Claire Fyson, co-chair of climate policy at Climate Analytics, which helps tracker output.

At the opening of climate talks last week, Mia Mottley, Barbados’ prime minister, said reliance on underdeveloped technology was reckless.

But Khalid Abuleif, head of the Saudi negotiating team and a former oil executive, said the kingdoms’ zero target was well received.

It balances a lot of things and is much more realistic in time, he said, according to a report by Arab News. It fully takes into account that Saudi Arabia is undergoing an accelerated economic diversification program that needs to be completed.