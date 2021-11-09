LAX prepares to increase international travel as US lifts travel bans COVID-19 – Daily News





LOS ANGELES LAX is preparing for an increase in the number of international travelers after the US on Monday, November 8 ended a pandemic ban that barred travelers from 33 countries from entering the US The federal government initially restricted travel from Europe in March 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, followed by travel bans to other countries. On Monday, restrictions were lifted for 26 European countries that do not have border controls, as well as China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, Britain and Ireland. The first group of previously restricted passengers arrived at Los Angeles International Airport with a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Amsterdam and the planes will arrive all day from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland and more, according to Heath Montgomery. , director of public relations for Los Angeles World Airports. Federal guidelines require international travelers to show evidence of complete vaccination from a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, along with evidence of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of travel. Persons under the age of 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement, but they will need to show evidence of a COVID-19 negative test. Vaccination exemption also includes persons who are not medically fit to receive the vaccine and emergency travelers who do not have timely access to a vaccine. “It’s also a big deal not only for the airport, but for the LA economy,” Montgomery said, adding that LA Tourism predicts that the lifted restrictions will result in an additional one million tourists in the area by June next year. Millions of people are expected to spend about $ 1 billion in LA and the surrounding area. “There are huge economic implications for this, in addition to increasing the number of passengers, so it is a win-win,” Montgomery said. In recent weeks, the airport has processed about 13,000 international visitors a day, but that number is expected to gradually increase to 35,000 or 40,000 a day by the end of the year. Montgomery noted that it would not be like “turning a key”, but that as airlines increase capacity and additional flights, and as more people book flights to the US, the airport expects to see a tripling of international passengers. The airport has a long way to go before returning to pre-pandemic levels. During the first nine months of 2021, the airport saw about 5 million international passengers, about 75% less than the approximately 20 million international passengers who arrived in LAX during the same period in 2019. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials implemented a face recognition process at LAX in 2020, which airport officials say will speed up the entry process for international travelers. The “Simplified Arrival” process uses facial biometrics to automate manual checks of documents already required for admission to the US Previously, there was a multi-step process that lasted several minutes, but under the biometric process people can be controlled within seconds. “It will literally take a picture of a person going upstairs and automatically link it to passport information and travel information. . They should not give fingerprints, should not hand in a passport, should not fill out a document at a kiosk. “They can just go up and have that conversation with the officer,” Montgomery said. American citizens have the opportunity to give up the biometric process and use the old multi-system process, Montgomery said.

