Poland blocks mass influx of migrants, warns of clashes as crisis in Belarus escalates

Polish authorities say they have banned hundreds of asylum seekers from entering the country illegally from Belarus.

Main points: EU accuses Belarus of orchestrating crisis in retaliation for Western sanctions

EU accuses Belarus of orchestrating crisis in retaliation for Western sanctions Polish authorities say there are 3,000 to 4,000 asylum seekers near their border with Belarus.

Polish authorities say there are 3,000 to 4,000 asylum seekers near their border with Belarus. Charities say asylum seekers face freezing conditions and lack of food and medical care

Warsaw has accused Belarus of trying to ignite a large-scale border confrontation, where thousands of people have gathered.

Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using branches and long wooden poles to try to cross a border fence as police helicopters circled overhead.

A spokesman for Poland’s security forces, Stanislaw Zaryn, said the crossing attempt was “coordinated” by asylum seekers he said were “controlled” by Belarusian forces.

The European Union (EU) has accused Minsk of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into the EU via Belarus in retaliation for Western sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko’s government over human rights abuses.

Poland said seven migrants had been found dead on its side of the border, with reports of more deaths in Belarus. ( BelTA via AP: Leonid Scheglov )

Thousands of soldiers were deployed after the border was closed

Loading

Polish officials said there were currently 3,000 to 4,000 migrants near the border and more than 10,000 others across Belarus, ready to try to cross into Poland.

“We expect that in the coming hours the attacks on our border will be resumed by groups of several hundred people,” Pawel Soloch, head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, told reporters.

Warsaw said it had deployed 12,000 soldiers, border guards and police at the border.

The Polish Border Guard also announced that the border in Kuznica, near the place where migrants tried to cross by force, would be closed.

“We have three border crossings with Belarus,” Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik told private broadcaster Polsat News.

Closing one of them can be treated as a kind of economic sanction.

Thousands of Polish soldiers have been sent to the border with Belarus. ( BelTA via AP: Leonid Scheglov )

Belarus condemns ‘inhumane treatment’ while charities raise humanitarian concerns

Lukashenko’s government has repeatedly denied that it produced the migrant crisis, blaming the West for the poor migration and treatment of migrants.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly denied that his government is orchestrating the immigration crisis. ( Sergei Shelega / BelTA Pool Photo via AP )

The Belarus State Border Committee confirmed that many asylum seekers were moving towards the Polish border, but said Warsaw was holding an “inhuman attitude”.

Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky said the migrants were seeking “to exercise their right to apply for refugee status in the EU”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended the handling of the issue of immigrants from Minsk, saying Belarus was taking all necessary measures to act legally.

Several humanitarian groups have accused Poland of violating international asylum law by forcing migrants to return to Belarus. ( BelTA via Reuters: Leonid Scheglov )

Charities have said asylum seekers are facing frozen weather conditions and a lack of food and medical care.

Poland said seven migrants had been found dead on its side of the border, with reports of more deaths in Belarus.

Several humanitarian groups have accused Poland’s ruling nationalists of violating international asylum law by forcing migrants to return to Belarus instead of accepting their protection requests.

But Poland has maintained that its actions are legal, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki writing on Facebook to state that the border “is not just a line on the map”.

“The border is sacred. Polish blood has been shed for it,” Mr Morawiecki wrote.

Immigrants gather near a barbed wire fence trying to cross the border into Poland. ( BelTA via Reuters: Leonid Scheglov )

EU countries call for tougher sanctions

The European Union, the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenko launched a violent crackdown on mass protests following controversial elections last year.

The Polish government has called for tougher EU sanctions against Minsk, while the Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have issued similar calls.

The great-grandmother who inspires a revolt Viral videos of 74-year-old Nina Baginskaya confronting young burly police officers have become some of the most famous images of the uprising in Belarus. Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was calling on member states to adopt expanded sanctions against Belarusian authorities.

In recent months, Poland and Lithuania have seen thousands of migrants trying to cross into the European Union.

Ms Von der Leyden said two senior EU officials would travel to key countries of origin for migrants to “ensure that they act to prevent their nationals from falling into the trap set by the Belarusian authorities”.

The EU also wants to target airlines from third countries that help transport asylum seekers from the Middle East to Belarus.

The US State Department said it was concerned about disturbing images and reports from the Polish border and called on the Belarusian government to immediately stop its campaign of orchestrating and tightening irregular migration flows across its borders.

ABC / wire