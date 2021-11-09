International
Poland blocks mass influx of migrants, warns of clashes as crisis in Belarus escalates
Polish authorities say they have banned hundreds of asylum seekers from entering the country illegally from Belarus.
Main points:
- EU accuses Belarus of orchestrating crisis in retaliation for Western sanctions
- Polish authorities say there are 3,000 to 4,000 asylum seekers near their border with Belarus.
- Charities say asylum seekers face freezing conditions and lack of food and medical care
Warsaw has accused Belarus of trying to ignite a large-scale border confrontation, where thousands of people have gathered.
Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using branches and long wooden poles to try to cross a border fence as police helicopters circled overhead.
A spokesman for Poland’s security forces, Stanislaw Zaryn, said the crossing attempt was “coordinated” by asylum seekers he said were “controlled” by Belarusian forces.
The European Union (EU) has accused Minsk of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into the EU via Belarus in retaliation for Western sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko’s government over human rights abuses.
Thousands of soldiers were deployed after the border was closed
Loading
Polish officials said there were currently 3,000 to 4,000 migrants near the border and more than 10,000 others across Belarus, ready to try to cross into Poland.
“We expect that in the coming hours the attacks on our border will be resumed by groups of several hundred people,” Pawel Soloch, head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, told reporters.
Warsaw said it had deployed 12,000 soldiers, border guards and police at the border.
The Polish Border Guard also announced that the border in Kuznica, near the place where migrants tried to cross by force, would be closed.
“We have three border crossings with Belarus,” Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik told private broadcaster Polsat News.
Closing one of them can be treated as a kind of economic sanction.
Belarus condemns ‘inhumane treatment’ while charities raise humanitarian concerns
Lukashenko’s government has repeatedly denied that it produced the migrant crisis, blaming the West for the poor migration and treatment of migrants.
The Belarus State Border Committee confirmed that many asylum seekers were moving towards the Polish border, but said Warsaw was holding an “inhuman attitude”.
Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky said the migrants were seeking “to exercise their right to apply for refugee status in the EU”.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended the handling of the issue of immigrants from Minsk, saying Belarus was taking all necessary measures to act legally.
Charities have said asylum seekers are facing frozen weather conditions and a lack of food and medical care.
Poland said seven migrants had been found dead on its side of the border, with reports of more deaths in Belarus.
Several humanitarian groups have accused Poland’s ruling nationalists of violating international asylum law by forcing migrants to return to Belarus instead of accepting their protection requests.
But Poland has maintained that its actions are legal, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki writing on Facebook to state that the border “is not just a line on the map”.
“The border is sacred. Polish blood has been shed for it,” Mr Morawiecki wrote.
EU countries call for tougher sanctions
The European Union, the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenko launched a violent crackdown on mass protests following controversial elections last year.
The Polish government has called for tougher EU sanctions against Minsk, while the Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have issued similar calls.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was calling on member states to adopt expanded sanctions against Belarusian authorities.
In recent months, Poland and Lithuania have seen thousands of migrants trying to cross into the European Union.
Ms Von der Leyden said two senior EU officials would travel to key countries of origin for migrants to “ensure that they act to prevent their nationals from falling into the trap set by the Belarusian authorities”.
The EU also wants to target airlines from third countries that help transport asylum seekers from the Middle East to Belarus.
The US State Department said it was concerned about disturbing images and reports from the Polish border and called on the Belarusian government to immediately stop its campaign of orchestrating and tightening irregular migration flows across its borders.
ABC / wire
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-09/poland-belarus-migrant-crisis/100604814
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]