U.S. borders reopen to many vaccinated international travelers

The loved ones held apart for more than a year and a half were reunited Monday with tears, kisses and “welcome” signs at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after the United States lifted travel restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the best thing that has ever happened to me!” a woman shouted after landing her British Airways flight from London Heathrow Airport and hugging her sister, who was holding white flowers and balloons.

British Airways employees lined up to applaud as passengers from the UK walked out of customs and out of the terminal. Some of those who waited said excitedly, “They are here, they are here.” Others carried handwritten signs saying “You’ve missed us for two years,” including a young boy whose poster read, “Do I look bigger? 730 days. I missed you.”

U.S. citizens and permanent residents are always allowed to enter. However, travel restrictions meant that tourists, business travelers, and family members were prevented from entering.

The performers entertain passengers at London Heathrow Airport as the US reopens its borders to visitors from the UK on Monday. Steve Parsons – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Travel restrictions had barred non-US citizens from traveling from 33 countries, including China, India, and much of Europe, and had also restricted land entry from Mexico and Canada.

To enter the US, foreign nationals must be fully vaccinated against Covid, although exceptions will be made for children under 18 and people who are medically unable to be vaccinated. Travelers over 2 years old must also show a negative test for Covid performed within the last three days.

Those crossing a land border from Mexico or Canada will require proof of vaccination, but not a test. Early Monday, traffic at many land border crossings in Canada and Mexico was already supported.

Connor Giesbrecht traveled by car from Winnipeg to Fargo, North Dakota, on Monday. He planned to take a flight later in the morning to Orlando via Chicago to visit his brother in college.

“By opening the border, it makes it a lot easier to see it,” said Giesbrecht, 21, who often drove to the U.S. to shop before the pandemic. “It saves a lot of money to travel to the US versus the international flight from Canada. Reopening makes the trip a lot easier.”

Following the announcement that the US will reopen its borders, Virgin Atlantic saw a 600 percent increase in bookings in the US, the airline said in a press release. Reservations rose again by almost 50 percent compared to a week earlier after the reopening date was confirmed on October 15th.

It was an absolute nightmare we could never have imagined.

To mark the occasion, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic took off at the same time for the first time from Heathrow at Kennedy Airport on Monday morning. At the airport there was a festive atmosphere with performers in red, white and blue costumes entertaining passengers.

“Today is a day of celebration,” Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said at the airport.

British Airways chief Sean Doyle agreed and said the airline has seen enthusiasm from business travelers to get back on the road.

“Apart from the human aspect, it is very important for business and trade that we rehabilitate this corridor,” he said. “The links are very strong and travel is a key part of enabling this economic activity.”

The two airlines also marked the reopening of their social media accounts, with The Post of the Virgin a photo of a new “American-themed” cocktail.

At Heathrow Airport, Gail and Paul Chamberlain said they were looking forward to meeting their daughter’s fiancé in person as they prepare to take a flight to Los Angeles.

“I’m so happy I can cry,” said Gail Chamberlain, 67. “I am [going] shopping for the bridal gown. “I never thought I could do it with him.”

Delta Air Lines said that in the six weeks since the reopening announcement in the US, it had seen a 450 percent increase in international bookings compared to six weeks before the announcement.

Sarah Solomon, who is British, left for Sanger, near Dallas, on Monday to visit her daughter, who moved to the city of Texas three years ago.

“It was an absolute nightmare we could never have imagined,” said Solomon, 55. “We did not know we would be two years apart.”

Cars line up to cross the San Ysidro border crossing on the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday. Guillermo Arias / AFP – Getty Images

The airlines have warned for long queues and will check vaccination documentation for international travelers as they already do for Covid test results.

“It’s a real sign that people are coming back to the event in person and will actually see each other and grow their business in person, which is such a breath of fresh air,” said Edward Langley, 34. , who works for a company. who runs trade shows and is making his first trip to the US

Then-President Donald Trump initially banned travel on January 31, 2020 for non-US citizens who had been to China in the previous two weeks. With the spread of the pandemic, further restrictions on non-citizens followed in March 2020, with an initial ban on European travelers for 30 days.