International
“It was inside our DNA”: Indigenous veterans honored for sacrifices at Vancouver ceremonies
Thousands of Canadians from coast to coast stopped for a moment of silence Monday to honor the countless veterans of the First Nations, Inuit and Mtis who fought for freedom on their behalf.
In Vancouver, Indigenous veterans were commemorated in a series of ceremonies, marked by drumming, dancing, poetry and dancing. Last post.
In Victoria Square Park, they were also wrapped in healing star blankets.
“This is a good recognition of continuing to build a positive relationship with the indigenous people of this country,” said Snuneymuxw veteran Jamie Thomas, who served in the U.S. Navy.
“We defended our territories and what is now called a state was within our traditional territories. “It was a practice we continued, so when the country we were in came into conflict, it was within our DNA to stand up and defend it.”
Celebrated annually on November 8, National Day of Indigenous Veterans recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of indigenous peoples not only to the efforts of war but also to Canadian peacekeeping.
Honorable day is important for indigenous peoples, said Nisga’a Goothl Ts’imilx veteran Mike Dangeli, so they can honor service and sacrifice with traditional ceremonies and celebrate each other.
“Not long ago … I was coming for November 11 and I was treated very horribly by other veterans just because of the color of my skin,” he told Global News.
“It was an important event and I have been a part of it almost since it started.”
The Importance of Indigenous Veterans Day
More than 7,000 Indigenous people served in World War I and World War II, according to official government records, and several hundred served in the Korean War.
The real number is greater, the thousands of people who settled had no status issued by the government, and the data holders at the time did not include the Mtis people.
In addition to the horrors of fighting, members of the indigenous service faced challenges that many fellow soldiers did not face, including racism, linguistic and cultural barriers.
They brought invaluable skills to the war effort, according to Veterans of Canada Affairs, including shooting experts and their languages, which were used to protect secret messages against enemy eavesdropping.
However, when they returned home, the indigenous veterans did not receive any of the benefits offered to other veterans, such as access to credit or free farmland for resettlement, reads a reports 2019 introduced the Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs of the Standing Chamber.
They were still denied basic civil rights, and after World War I, the federal government took between 35,000 and 75,000 acres of indigenous land to give to non-indigenous veterans.
“Take the time to read them,” National Assembly of First Nations Speaker RoseAnne Archibald demanded in a video statement on Twitter.
“There was a great injustice to our veterans when they returned from the wars. “They have been corrected, but this pain will take some time to heal.”
Complaints of injustice by indigenous veterans were not heard seriously until the late 1990s, the report said, and in 2002, Ottawa agreed to provide up to $ 20,000 “for the living First Nations veteran, or their spouse,” who returned to the reserves after the wars. “
However, Monday marks the first National Day of Indigenous Veterans in Canadian history that federal flags were lowered for indigenous veterans.
“The legacy of their mistreatment resonates to this day,” UN Secretary-General John Horgan said in a written statement. In this gloomy day of reflection, we remember those who never returned home.
“We also recognize those who returned home forever changed by the conflict and accept the sacrifice of their service.”
Another ceremony honoring indigenous veterans was held in North Vancouver, in the pristine territory of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation.
